Hasbro Reveals Character Image and Logo for “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes” Preschool Series Coming Soon to Disney+

Hasbro have exclusively revealed the lead character image and logo for a new preschool series coming to Disney+, Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes.
What’s Happening:
- Hasbro and its entertainment studio, eOne, announced the series at the Las Vegas Licensing Expo.
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes follows the high-action adventures of dance and martial arts-loving Kiya, and her best friends Jay and Motsie. Together, with their crystal-charged powers, they are superheroes in the Southern-African inspired Kimoja City, shining bright to make things right until harmony and unity is restored in their community.
- The show is set to launch globally on Disney+, amongst other platforms, in 2023.
- Hasbro will in turn be releasing toys, apparel, dress up, role play and publishing items based on the series.
More Disney+ News:
- Disney+ has released a trailer and artwork for the new documentary series Family Reboot, streaming June 15th.
- Marvel released the first trailer for their upcoming series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law earlier this week and fans have been buzzing about it since. There is certainly a whole lot to see in this trailer, including a very strange character who makes a very brief appearance.
- A new featurette for the upcoming Marvel series Ms. Marvel shows the moment actress Iman Vellani learned she had been cast as the titular hero.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now