Hasbro Reveals Character Image and Logo for “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes” Preschool Series Coming Soon to Disney+

Hasbro have exclusively revealed the lead character image and logo for a new preschool series coming to Disney+, Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes.

What’s Happening:

Hasbro and its entertainment studio, eOne, announced the series at the Las Vegas Licensing Expo.

follows the high-action adventures of dance and martial arts-loving Kiya, and her best friends Jay and Motsie. Together, with their crystal-charged powers, they are superheroes in the Southern-African inspired Kimoja City, shining bright to make things right until harmony and unity is restored in their community. The show is set to launch globally on Disney+, amongst other platforms, in 2023.

Hasbro will in turn be releasing toys, apparel, dress up, role play and publishing items based on the series.

