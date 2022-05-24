Disney+ Releases Trailer and Poster for “Family Reboot,” Produced by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Disney+ has released a trailer and artwork for the new documentary series Family Reboot, streaming June 15th.
What’s Happening:
- From executive producers and real-life couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos comes Family Reboot, a Disney+ original series that follows real families as they take time to reconnect.
- Disney+ unveiled the poster for the series today along with a trailer, viewable below.
- The six-part series focuses on family members who have become so busy with their individual lives that they aren’t well-connected anymore.
- Each episode finds the family leaving their daily routines behind and disconnecting from electronic devices, with a Family Reboot guide leading them through their journey to rebuild their family bonds.
- Family Reboot is produced for Disney+ by Milojo Productions (Kelly Ripa, Mark Conseulos and Albert Bianchini) and Talos Films (Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami).
- Michael Halpern serves as director of development, with Catherine Pappas as executive producer and showrunner.
- All six episodes of Family Reboot will stream on Wednesday, June 15th.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now