Disney+ Releases Trailer and Poster for “Family Reboot,” Produced by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Disney+ has released a trailer and artwork for the new documentary series Family Reboot, streaming June 15th.

What’s Happening:

From executive producers and real-life couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos comes Family Reboot , a Disney+ original series that follows real families as they take time to reconnect.

Disney+ unveiled the poster for the series today along with a trailer, viewable below.

The six-part series focuses on family members who have become so busy with their individual lives that they aren’t well-connected anymore.

Each episode finds the family leaving their daily routines behind and disconnecting from electronic devices, with a Family Reboot guide leading them through their journey to rebuild their family bonds.

Family Reboot is produced for Disney+ by Milojo Productions (Kelly Ripa, Mark Conseulos and Albert Bianchini) and Talos Films (Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami).

is produced for Disney+ by Milojo Productions (Kelly Ripa, Mark Conseulos and Albert Bianchini) and Talos Films (Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami). Michael Halpern serves as director of development, with Catherine Pappas as executive producer and showrunner.

All six episodes of Family Reboot will stream on Wednesday, June 15th.