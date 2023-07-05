TV Recap: Third Episode of Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” Answers a Lot of Questions And Leaves Us with New Ones

Another Wednesday means another episode of Marvel’s Secret Invasion on Disney+. After last week’s episode concluded with the reveal that Nick Fury is married to a Skrull, this week’s installment, titled “Betrayed,” answers a lot of questions while creating some brand new ones.

The episode opens in the Skrull compound where Pagon, Beto and another Skrull prepare for a mission. Beto asks if their overall plan of bringing chaos will work, which sparks an inspiring but menacing speech from Pagon, who then hands the other two what appears to be military documents, each with an image of a person for them to copy.

Gravik walks into the room with the machine and is soon joined by the other members of the Skrull council. He explains to them that he has sent three of his operatives to infiltrate the British Navy in order to execute a strike on a United Nations target, and that “the heroes of Earth will react” after this attack. He goes on to explain his plan to use this machine to make Skrulls stronger and even refers to them as “Super Skrulls.” We theorized on last week’s Zzzax of Live podcast that Gravik would be creating the MCU’s version of the Super Skrull and now it appears that theory was correct. In the comics, the Super Skrull is a Skrull with the abilities of all four members of the Fantastic Four.

After the title sequence, we jump back in time to 1998 in New York City. Fury enter a small diner and is greeted by a woman sitting in a booth. She reveals herself to be his Skrull contact, whose name we learn is Varra. She slides Fury a file and says it should “put Dreykov’s men on their heels.” Dreykov, you may remember, was the villain of Black Widow. It appears Fury was working against that villain a long time ago. The two flirt a bit and Fury reminds Varra of a rule that they can’t be together. She reminds him that the Skrull unit doesn’t exist on the books so, technically, she doesn’t work for him, which he admits he finds “intriguing.” This answers our question regarding whether or not Fury knows that his wife is a Skrull.

We jump back to present day where Fury and Varra are happy to be reunited. That happiness doesn’t last long as tension surrounding his recent absence is brought up. He also refers to her as “Scilla,” short for Priscilla which is her human alias. Fury asks Priscilla about Gravik and says he needs to know who she became while he was gone and she references her grieving when Fury disappeared in the blip. After he returned he immediately left to run SABER, leaving her alone once again. Priscilla takes a phone call and is very discreet so as to not give Fury any information. It’s clear they do not trust each other.

Back at the compound, Gravik wakes G’iah and questions her about how the police found their safehouse after they rescued Brogan. He explains that only he, Pagon, Beto and G’iah knew where they were going, accusing her of betrayal. G’iah plays it off, explaining that Brogan made an educated guess. Gravik seemingly believes her and assigns her a new mission with him.

In a car, Gravik takes a call and gives instructions for their attack on a UN plane, which G’iah overhears. When Gravik leaves, she texts the information to someone, presumably Talos. Meanwhile, Gravik heads into a museum to meet with Talos. The two sit in a busy cafeteria to discuss putting a stop to Gravik’s attacks. Gravik instead threatens to kill G’iah which cause Talos grab him across the table. Before he can do anything though, everyone else in the cafeteria stands and transforms into Gravik, revealing themselves as Skrulls. Gravik waves them off and Talos sits back down. Talos threatens to expose Gravik’s plan to the humans, taking away his element of surprise. When Gravik brings up G’iah again, Talos stabs hid hand on the table and begins to choke him. After Talos releases Gravik and walks away, the Skrull general pulls his hand through the knife and begins to glow orange, immediately healing the wound. It appears Gravik has already put his machine to use and he now has Extremis in him.

Outside, a man bumps into Talos and apologizes before picking up a phone off the ground and returning it to Talos. It’s a very odd encounter and to make things stranger, Gravik follows the other man momentarily before he reaches G’iah waiting in the car instead.

In a restaurant, Fury interrupts Talos eating breakfast to let him know he has intel on a Skrull who is high up in the US government and is in London. Talos makes Fury ask him for help and Fury begrudgingly agrees. Now in a car, Talos tells Fury he got intel from G’iah on the planned UN attack. Fury realizes the plan involves a British sub called Neptune so he calls Sonya Falsworth for help. After some banter and a new eyepatch for a brass owl, she gives Fury the information he needs.

Fury and Talos argue once again over their long relationship and how much the Skrulls have done for him, until they arrive at the home of their target. Talso impersonates the target to get past security but is quickly made, resulting in a firefight. Fury calls for Talos on their comms, and gets a response starting with “sorry Nick.” Fury heads to the room Talos gave him but does so with the target’s song held at gunpoint because nobody calls him Nick. we see that the target, Bob, has Talos held at gunpoint and both men release their prisoners.

Onboard the Neptune, British soldiers receive their orders to launch a missile at a UN plane. Back at Bob’s house, Fury pressures him for the information they need to stop the strike. As the clock ticks and Fury and Talos try to get the password to stop the strike from Bob, the captive Skrull brings up G’iah, referring to her as a “spineless traitor.” That visibly upsets Talos and he shoots and kills Bob, leaving them without the password.

As the plan nears the sub, Talos calls G’iah and asks her to get the password. She takes out a couple of guards to get to a room where the real Bob is being kept. She searches his memories for the password and relays it to Talos who uses it to call off the strike just in time.

At the compound, G’iah tries to make a run for it. She gets outside the gates only to be stopped by a vehicle shining its lights at her. Gravik steps out of the vehicle and asks where she’s going. She plays it off saying she heard about the failed strike. He explains that he did not fail and that, while taking out that plane would have been “valuable,” finding the traitor was “essential.” He shoots and seemingly kills G’iah as she transforms back to her Skrull self as he drives off.

Back at home, we see Priscilla receive a text. She picks up a set of hidden keys and leaves. We see her having a safety deposit box opened and she looks inside to find a gun. She holds it briefly before returning it to the box and answering a phone call. The man on the phone sounds suspiciously like Rhodey and he tells her to meet him at St. James Church in one hour. When she tells him she needs to talk to Gravik, he tells her “yeah, well you’re talking to me.” The man hangs up and the episode comes to a close.

So it looks like we got answers to a lot of questions like “does Fury know his wife is a Skrull?” and “who was G’iah calling in Russian?” and are now left with a whole bunch of new ones. Who was Gravik’s UN target? Who is Priscilla working with/for? Is G’iah really dead? We’re just going to have to continue to not fully trust anyone in this show as we enter the back half of the six episodes.

New episodes of Marvel’s Secret Invasion premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.