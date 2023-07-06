We Change Powers: Who is Marvel’s Super-Skrull?

Contrary to their ability to hide in the shadows, Skrulls are very much in the spotlight these days thanks to Marvel’s Secret Invasion on Disney+. While the alien race has been a part of countless Marvel Comics stories over the years, one Skrull in particular is probably the most famous: Kl’rt, the Super-Skrull.

Secret Invasion spoilers ahead!

“Now we no longer just change faces, we change powers. We’re going to be uniquely programmed weapons of mass destruction. All of us. Super Skrulls.”

Those were Gravik’s words in the opening minutes of this week’s episode of Secret Invasion. Speaking to the Skrull council, the series’ villain explained his contingency plan for what would happen if the Avengers were to get involved in their plans. Thanks to his mysterious machine and the DNA of Cull Obsidian, Groot, a Frost Beast and some Extremis, Gravik can turn his troops from Skrulls into “Super Skrulls.” In fact, we see later in the episode that he has already used the machine on himself when he uses Extremis to heal himself.

In Marvel Comics, “Super-Skrull” is a title reserved for a Skrull named Kl’rt (I know, I can’t pronounce it either). The Skrull soldier was sent to Earth to exact revenge on the Fantastic Four after Skrull technology was used to give him the abilities of all four members of the team. Putting all of those powers to use, the Super-Skrull proved to be a formidable foe. And while he was defeated quickly by Marvel’s first family (because, come on, who isn't?), he returned again and again, becoming a key character in the Marvel Universe and even acting as a hero on several occasions.

Obviously, what we have in Secret Invasion is different from the Kl’rt we know from Marvel Comics. However, I wouldn’t write the character off just yet. We have barely scratched the surface of these MCU Super Skrulls and thanks to the trailers, we know they will put these powers to use at least once more. That being said, one of two things could be very possible.

First, it’s possible one of the Skrulls among Gravik’s ranks is Kl’rt. I think we all know Gravik’s plan will eventually fail and Fury and Talos will stop him. That would leave a lot of rebel Skrulls on Earth. One of them, left with these newfound abilities, might just be the Super-Skrull who goes on to a much bigger role in the MCU.

A second possibility, and the one that I find more plausible, is that Gravik is not actually going by his given Skrull name and he is in fact Kl’rt himself. This seems like the kind of thing Marvel might give us a nod to in a finale or penultimate episode. If this is the case, it would seem as though Kl’rt would be a one-and-done villain, but who knows?

Of course, it’s possible the naming of “Super Skrulls” is the most we’re going to get in regards to this beloved comic character. Perhaps we never will really get Kl’rt in the MCU. If not, at least we got a nod to the character.

New episodes of Marvel’s Secret Invasion debut each Wednesday on Disney+.