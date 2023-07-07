“Star Wars: Dark Droids” – Marvel Comics Releases Story Synopsis for New Crossover Event Coming This August

This morning Marvel Comics released the story synopsis for its upcoming crossover event Star Wars: Dark Droids, which will once again unite the ongoing comic-book titles Star Wars, Star Wars: Darth Vader, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters in a singular narrative.

What’s happening:

What they’re saying:

Marvel: “This summer, a malevolent being known as The Scourge threatens to take over everything in the galaxy. From droid to cyborg to humans, can anything stop its horrific march to ultimately control…the Force? A story bolder than anyone could have imagined kicks off in the new Star Wars crossover event STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS, but has been brewing over the course of Marvel Star Wars comics for months. With the new September covers revealed last week on StarWars.com, fans learned that the Scourge’s existence threatens both the Empire and the Rebels in its quest for power. Even Darth Vader–more machine than man—is not immune to succumbing to the Scourge’s corruption. The horror-fueled story promises to be unlike any told in Star Wars history as droids of all allegiances and roles become highjacked by the new entity created by the merging of two technologies introduced in both Doctor Aphra (The Spark Eternal) and Star Wars: Hidden Empire. This terrifying threat was first teased in Star Wars: Revelations which debuted Ajax Sigma, a warrior droid with free will whose attempt at a droid revolution was brutally crushed by the Jedi during the High Republic era. As seen in the recent Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca limited series, Han and Chewie made a desperate attempt to prevent Ajax’s remains from falling into the hands of Jabba the Hutt… but why was Ajax so important to Jabba and why is Ajax so important to stopping the threat of the Scourge? Once the Spark Eternal makes contact with an ancient technology banned long ago by the Sith, no corner of the Star Wars galaxy will be safe…”

Star Wars: Dark Droids begins Wednesday, August 2nd wherever comic books are sold.