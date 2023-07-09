What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – July 9th-15th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins When: Sunday, July 9th at 10/9c on Nat Geo What: Travel writer Jeff Jenkins is conquering his fears in this new travel series that takes him to New Zealand, the Adirondacks, Mexico, New Mexico, Japan, Brazil, and Patagonia.

Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York When: Sunday, July 9th at 9/8c on HBO What: A documentary series about a serial killer who took advantage of 1990s prejudices to go on a killing spree that went overlooked by law enforcement.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One When: Wednesday, July 12th Exclusively in Theaters What: Tom Cruise is back in the the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible film series, a direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Fallout .

The Jewel Thief When: Thursday, July 13th on Hulu What: A true-crime documentary about two Winnipeg detectives searching for the person who stole one of the most famous jewels in the world, the Star of Empress Sisi.

Full Circle When: Thursday, July 13th on Max What: A six-part limited crime series from director Steven Soderbergh starring Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Timothy Olyphant, and Dennis Quaid.



Sunday, July 9th

New TV Shows

The $100,000 Pyramid – Season 6 Summer Premiere – 10/9c on ABC Michael Strahan is back to host “The $100,000 Pyramid,” the timeless word-association game where two celebrities and their contestant partners face off in a race against the clock to make it to the winner’s circle. Only the best and the brightest will take home $100,000 if they can conquer the Pyramid.

– Season 6 Summer Premiere – 10/9c on Celebrity Family Feud – Season 9 Premiere – 9/8c on ABC Hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, the iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

– Season 9 Premiere – 9/8c on Classroom for Heroes – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR The story follows Blade

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR D.I. Ray – U.S. Premiere – 10/9c on PBS When D.I. Rachita Ray, a British-Asian police officer new to homicide, is assigned to investigate the suspected honor killing of a young Muslim man, she quickly realizes the suspects can't be guilty. The evidence against the two brothers from a British Hindu family is flimsy at best. Her attempts at conveying this to her superiors and colleagues are ignored. Hidden biases and a keenness to wrap the case up mean no one is listening to her until her probing leads the team to a much more sinister crime. In this four-part drama, D.I. Ray goes on a journey that sees her uncover a complex web of deceit within organized crime while laying bare the wounds deep within herself that she has spent a lifetime ignoring.

– U.S. Premiere – 10/9c on Domina – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on MGM+ Domina Season Two chronicles the struggle for control of the Roman Empire, and of Rome’s Imperial Family, from a rare female perspective. In its first season, Livia Drusilla, the golden girl of the prominent Claudii family, returned to Rome after 10 years in exile, determined to regain everything that was stolen from her. Now, atop a fractious empire and a dysfunctional dynasty, she must fight to preserve her marriage to Gaius and find a way to seat one of her sons on the throne, as new and old rivals jockey for position in a world where it’s impossible to know who to trust.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Grantchester – Season 8 U.S. Premiere – 9/8c on PBS GRANTCHESTER returns with Will happily married to Bonnie, and Geordie and Cathy content in their rebuilt relationship. But an accident and shocking announcements threaten the stability and happiness found by Grantchester’s vicar and police detective duo. Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption, this explosive season of GRANTCHESTER tests the limits of Will and Geordie.

– Season 8 U.S. Premiere – 9/8c on Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HBO In the early 1990s, with homophobia and hate crimes on the rise as the AIDS crisis worsens, a serial killer preys upon gay men in New York City, infiltrating queer nightlife to find his victims. A gripping, investigative crime story, LAST CALL: WHEN A SERIAL KILLER STALKED QUEER NEW YORK also dives deeply into the prejudices and attitudes of the times, when deep-rooted biases in the criminal justice system and the media’s distorted public perception of the victims undermined the investigation and enabled a brutal killer to prey on a marginalized populace. The complexities of the closet combined with a long-standing mistrust of law enforcement further complicated the case. It also highlights the heroic efforts of activists, including the NYC Anti-Violence Project, to force law enforcement to recognize and protect the queer community.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Socialites Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps trade New York City for small-town life in Benton, Ill., where they help spruce up the small town, which has a population just shy of 7,000 people. It's a fish-out-of-water experience for everyone involved, especially when the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel. At the request of the mayor, they take on tasks to boost morale and galvanize the town with new spirit. From building a new playground to revitalizing the local theater with a full-on variety show, Luann and Sonja have their work cut out for them as they embrace their temporary home. Whether searching for the town's famous crappie fish with their bare hands or going mudding with monster trucks, with Luann and Sonja in charge and out of their element, hilarity is sure to follow.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins Nat Geo Travel writer Jeff Jenkins didn’t even step foot on a plane until he was 20 years old, but ever since he’s been embarking on an epic global odyssey – seeking out destinations and adventures way outside his comfort zone. Guided by his philosophy that “life begins where your comfort zone ends” – Jeff will spend one week completing one epic adventure he never thought he could do and would scare most people sh*tless. Along the way experiencing out-of-the-box cultural experiences… crossing paths with larger-than-life-locals… and sharing every swashbuckling adventure with viewers.

Paranormal Caught on Camera – Season 6 Premiere – 9/8c on Travel – Sci-Fi – TV-PG Some of the most amazing, eye-opening and downright scary paranormal videos from around the world are featured as a panel of experts break down the footage and analyze what exactly the eyewitnesses captured. Insights from some of the most knowledgeable specialists in the field and firsthand accounts from the people lucky enough — or perhaps unlucky enough — to witness this strange phenomena themselves just might make a believer out of even the biggest skeptics out there.

– Season 6 Premiere – 9/8c on Travel – Sci-Fi – TV-PG The Prank Panel – Summer Premiere – 8/7c on ABC “The Prank Panel” lets everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends and co-workers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters. Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts,” taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun.

– Summer Premiere – 8/7c on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Nat Geo World-renowned survivalist Bear Grylls is gearing up for a new season of thrill-seeking, bug-eating adventures in National Geographic’s RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS: THE CHALLENGE. Continuing to push superstars’ comfort levels, Bear and his guests will venture from the highest peaks of Scotland to unforgiving terrain in Wyoming for more ultimate, life-changing challenges and adventures. Guests this season include comedian and actor Russell Brand (“Get Him to the Greek”); Academy Award-nominee and BAFTA Award-winner Bradley Cooper (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “A Star Is Born”); Academy Award-nominee, BAFTA Award-winner and Emmy Award-winner Benedict Cumberbatch (“Doctor Strange,” “The Power of the Dog”); Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning actor, rapper, writer and producer Daveed Diggs (“ The Little Mermaid Hamilton The Mandalorian She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on See it Loud: The History of Black Television – Series Premiere – 9/8c on CNN – Documentary – NR See It Loud celebrates the achievements of Black actors and creators, examining the historical impact Black culture has on all culture. Today we are in the midst of what is being widely referred to as “The Golden Age of Black Television;” however, this “Golden Age” is the culmination of an eighty-year struggle for Black artists to find a voice and fight for representation. The series takes viewers on a journey from Black television’s origins in sitcoms like The Jeffersons, to blockbuster dramas like Roots, explores the emerging opportunities for Black voices in sci-fi and horror, and examines the cultural impact of the reality and unscripted genre on Black culture. Each episode in this five-part series explores the impact of these stories not only on their creators, but on the audiences watching them, forging connections and building communities of shared experience. See It Loud features interviews with Amanda Seales, Anika Noni Rose, Daniel Ezra, Da’Vinchi, Debbie Allen, Deon Cole, Desus & Mero, Gabrielle Union, Jimmie Walker, Judge Greg Mathis, Kevin Frazier, Lamorne Morris, Laz Alonso, Loni Love, Lynn Whitfield, Mo’Nique, Naturi Naughton, Omari Hardwick, Ray J, Ruben Studdard, Sherri Shepherd, Sonequa Martin-Green, Tatyana Ali, Tiffany Pollard, Tisha Campbell, Vivica A. Fox, and many more.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on CNN – Documentary – NR Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Hulu The zombie hordes are coming, so it’s time to live your best life! There’s nothing quite like the end of the world to inspire your bucket list. In “Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead,” Akira Tendo’s life has lost its luster. After spending three hard years at a soul-crushing corporation in Japan, his spirit is broken. He can’t even muster the courage to confess his feelings to his beautiful co-worker Saori. Then one morning, he stumbles upon his landlord eating lunch—which happens to be another tenant! The whole city’s swarming with zombies, and even though he’s running for his life, Akira has never felt more alive! Now Akira’s on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he…well, kicks the bucket.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

First Comes Love Then Comes Murder – 9/8c on TV One – NR A devoted wife literally has the fight of her life after her manipulative husband hires a man to kill her and her unborn child.

– 9/8c on TV One – NR

Monday, July 10th

New TV Shows

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 How far would you go for love? Fans of 90 Day Fiancé have seen lovestruck foreigners make the big adjustment of moving to America, and now they’ll get to follow hopeful couples where it’s the American moving abroad.

– Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 BBQ Brawl – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c Food – Competition – TV-G In the supersized 90-minute BBQ Brawl premiere, team captains Bobby, Anne and Sunny shake things up and set up camp in California for twelve top-notch BBQ competitors. In an ode to the Golden State, they are serving up tacos in hopes of impressing the captains before they select their teams. Then, they must impress with California-inspired smoky feasts. From epic live fire cooking and rib fests to whole suckling pigs, the competition is more cutthroat than ever this season – and the smack talking hits new heights. Each week, returning judges Carson Kressley, Rodney Scott and Brooke Williamson determine who moves closer to being named “Master of ‘Cue” in the finale on Monday, September 4th at 9pm ET/PT.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c Food – Competition – TV-G BBQ USA – Season 2 Premiere – 10:30/9:30c on Food – Lifestyle – TV-G Each week on BBQ USA, Michael immerses viewers in the heart of American barbecue culture, celebrating its unique flavors, traditions and the talented pitmasters competing for cash prizes and the ultimate recognition as masters of their craft. This season is packed with exciting new barbecue festivals in unexpected locations, featuring fun new competition categories with some surprises. The competition is fierce, and the stakes are high in the finale as Michael and a dream team of world class chefs battle it out at one of the most prestigious barbecue contests, vying for the ultimate barbecue glory. After its premiere on July 10th at 10:30pm ET/PT, BBQ USA moves to its regular timeslot Mondays at 10pm ET/PT.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10:30/9:30c on Food – Lifestyle – TV-G Dark Marvel s – Series Premiere – 10/9c on History – Documentary – TV-14 Since the dawn of civilization through modern times, humankind’s capacity for cruelty and darkness has known no bounds. DARK MARVELS is a documentary series that explores the history and engineering behind the world’s most diabolical inventions. From devious torture and death devices, to terrifying weapons of war, sinister spy tools, and games that kill, these are the fascinating origin stories of the innovations that emerged from the darkest recesses of the most wicked minds. Compelling expert interviews, evocative recreations, archival footage, and premium 3D graphics unpack the twisted tales behind these nefarious technologies, their creators, and the historical figures who succumbed to their lethality. It’s a heart-pounding probe into evil ingenuity, that shows the darkest marvel of all is the human imagination.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on History – Documentary – TV-14 Flip the Strip – Series Premiere – 10/9c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR The sweltering Las Vegas heat is nothing compared to the smoldering stars of the male revue stage show Australia’s Thunder from Down Under who will launch their home renovation business in HGTV’s newest series, Flip the Strip, premiering Monday, July 10, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Headliners by night and expert tradesman by day, Ben Cleary, Dan Paterson, Liam Black and Malik Wills-Martin will work with celebrated interior designer Kelly Stone to turn their clients’ humdrum homes into glitzy desert oases. The six hour-long episodes will feature over-the-top casino-inspired style, including decadent chandeliers, imaginative bar setups, custom statement balustrades and one abstract art piece involving paint and a shirtless dancer that must be seen to be believed. Along the way the guys will drop some “Aussie-isms” into their vernacular that will illustrate the ups and downs of each renovation.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR Lil Jon Wants to Do What? – Season 2 Preiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-PG Lil Jon and Anitra kick off the new season with an over-the-top basement renovation for clients Chris and Dana, who want to add an epic entertainment area for the whole family. The homeowners will give Lil Jon and Anitra full creative control to dream up a renovation and design that goes beyond the family’s wildest expectations. From the sitting area designed to look like a sleek hotel lobby and the upscale sports bar to the kids’ game room and home theater with a 100-inch screen, the duo will take Jon’s unprecedented renovation ideas and bring them to life. During the season, the duo will take on more awe-inspiring projects, including turning a dated colonial-style home into a futuristic dance club that features an enormous 40-inch disco ball and transforming an unused space into a movie room kitted out to mimic a posh private jet fuselage complete with curved walls, luxe seating and a cool copper-topped bar.

– Season 2 Preiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-PG London Kills – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV Detective Inspector David Bradford has always been a maverick, but his behavior is spinning out of control. When Detective Sergeant Vivienne Cole pulls him up on his conduct, he announces that their professional relationship is over – and then he goes AWOL. When Vivienne tracks David down and demands he explain his behavior, what he reveals knocks her sideways. Starring Hugo Speer (Britannia), Sharon Small (Trust Me), Bailey Patrick (Casualty) and newcomer Tori Allen-Martin.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Miracle Workers: End Times – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on TBS – Comedy – TV-14 To prevent Earth's destruction, Craig, a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity's prayers, and fellow angel Eliza must answer a seemingly impossible prayer: help two humans, Laura and Sam, fall in love.

– Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on TBS – Comedy – TV-14 People Magazine Investigates – Season 7 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 In the chilling two-hour season premiere, Girl Scout Murders, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES delves into the 1977 brutal assault and murder of three Oklahoma Girl Scouts away at summer camp: Lori Lee Farmer, Doris Denise Milner and Michele Heather Guse. The case dominated national headlines for more than a year as law enforcement scrambled to find answers. PEOPLE’s reporting team takes viewers through the twists and turns of this case, from how local authorities zeroed in on a suspect (a prison escapee with a dangerous past), the all encompassing manhunt to track him down and the subsequent trial that led to heartbreak for the victims’ families and many unanswered questions. Featuring an exclusive emotional, new interview with Lori Lee Farmer’s parents and siblings, as well as testimony from jurors on the trial and experts close to the case, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES’ gripping season premiere offers key insight into a decades-old case that still lingers in the public consciousness.

– Season 7 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Secrets of Miss America – Series Premiere – 10/9c on A&E Four-hour limited series “Secrets of Miss America” delves into the long-kept secrets of America’s oldest beauty pageant, exposing the shocking scandals at its core. A cultural event once viewed by 80 million people a year, the pageant now struggles to stay relevant to a new generation of Americans whose views on beauty and sexual politics have changed drastically over the past few decades. The special analyzes whistle blower leaked emails in 2017 exposing misogyny within the Board of Directors, claims of racism in the pageant’s history, the topic of mental health surrounding the competition and the banning of the controversial swimsuit competition. Told by pageant insiders including more than 20 former Miss Americas telling their stories in one documentary for the first time, whistleblowers, contemporary contestants, executives and critics, viewers get a glimpse at the cost of wearing the crown and sash and how pageant culture perpetuated racism, bullying, body shaming, and much more.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Secrets of Playboy – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on A&E Season 1 of “Secrets of Playboy” changed the cultural conversation around the iconic brand and its founder Hugh Hefner with shocking revelations of institutional abuse and violence dating back over five decades. Over the course of eight hours, season 2 expands the series’ focus and examines the ripple effect of being involved with Playboy, exposing the blast zone, and showing how the Playboy experience continued to affect women’s lives long after they finished posing for the magazine. Featuring new never-before-seen interviews with former Playmates and Playboy models, girlfriends of Hefner’s, and three episodes hosted by investigative journalist and former Playboy cover model Lisa Guerrero, the series broadens its lens and examines how the Playboy’s promise of sexual freedom posed a more complex reality in the outside world for the women who represented it.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground – Special – 10/9c on Nat Geo In the Bahamas, more than 30% of dolphins have shark-bite scars. With a never-before-seen non-toxic gel bite pad and life-sized dolphin decoy, Dr. Mike Heithaus and Dr. Valeria Paz collect bite impressions from three shark species that might be the predators. Bites from bull sharks, tiger sharks and great hammerheads — up to 14 feet long — are compared to scars photographed on dolphins.

– Special – 10/9c on StoryBots: Answer Time – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Got a question? The StoryBots have an answer! Join curious friends Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo on fun adventures to find facts for real kids like you.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

Tuesday, July 11th

New TV Shows

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Based on the hit podcast “Betrayal,” “Betrayal: The Perfect Husband” is a love story in reverse. Jen Faison says she thought she had found her happy ending with her college sweetheart, a beloved high school teacher named Spencer Herron. However, their seemingly perfect life implodes one spring afternoon when Faison discovers that behind her fairytale romance was a web of lies, affairs and criminal sexual assault. The program features emotional interviews with multiple women who say they were involved with Herron and the one student who put an end to the twisted teacher’s reign of sexual improprieties. This three-part series is a tale of earth-shattering discoveries, a victim’s bravery, and a woman’s quest to reclaim her life against all odds.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Caught in the Act: Unfaithful – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 Host Tami Roman sets out on a mission geared at empowering suspicious lovers in catching their cheating partners while in the middle of the act. With a little help from relationship expert Kevin Carr and private investigator Brianne Joseph, she manages to uncover both the truth and the receipts required to expose the cheats. If caught cheating, the show gives the victims of infidelity a choice when it comes to bringing justice: they can team up with the other lover, or ambush both the partner and their lover together.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 Myth of the Zodiac Killer – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock The identity of the serial killer known as 'The Zodiac' has been confounding investigators for nearly fifty years, but an unlikely and unconventional theorist may have finally shed light to America’s most famous cold case by asking a question that no one else has ever dared ask: what if the reason the Zodiac has never been caught…is because he never existed in the first place.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Nineteen to Twenty – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A group of young adults share their last week of teens and first week of twenties together — experiencing freedom and all the “firsts” of adulthood.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

Wednesday, July 12th

New TV Shows

The 2023 ESPYs – Special – 8/7c on ABC Top celebrities from sports and entertainment will gather to recognize nominees and honor winners in categories such as Best Athlete, Men’s Sports; Best Athlete, Women’s Sports; Best Breakthrough Athlete; Best Record-Breaking Performance; Best Championship Performance; and Best Comeback Athlete. Per tradition, “The 2023 ESPYS” will also showcase the achievements of inspiring and courageous athletes who embody the spirit of “The ESPYS” through three pillar awards: the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and The Pat Tillman Award for Service presented by MassMutual. Recipients for all three awards will be announced next week. The show supports ESPN

– Special – 8/7c on The Afterparty – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, each episode of “The Afterparty” explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Bungo Stray Dogs – Season 5 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-14 “Your detective agency is a pride of the country.” It has been about a month since the Armed Detective Agency, in collaboration with the Port Mafia, won the "cannibalism" operation masterminded by the "Rats in the House of the Dead". The Armed Detective Agency was awarded the highest medal for safety contribution, the Order of the Azusa Bow of Exorcism, and was praised by the whole country. Then an urgent request from the government comes in. The four murders of the young senators were likened to the five signs of the mortality of the highest heavenly being of Rokudo Rinne, the Six Realms of Reincarnation. The Armed Detective Agency sets out to prevent the remaining murder from happening. “All forces must work together to prevent the attempts of the evil.” But it turns out to be a trap set by the cunning "Demon" Fyodor, who was supposed to have been captured…! Officials of the government are suspicious of the justice they uphold. A special unit of the military police, the "Hunting Dogs," is ready to take action. The "Decay of the Angel" are roaming the streets to bring about the destruction of the world. The Armed Detective Agency, which has been slandered by the public since its glory, faces new enemies one after another and its bottomless despair. With their friendship falling apart, will Atsushi Nakajima be able to overcome this unprecedented crisis? With no glimmer of hope in sight, the battle is about to begin…

– Season 5 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-14 Quarterback – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix As Netflix’s first partnership with the NFL, Quarterback is a new Netflix sports series that takes a unique look at each season, told through the lens of NFL quarterbacks. For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every single game of a season. The series features exclusive, unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families. The series features behind-the-scenes of the biggest moments of the season, as Mahomes set an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards; Cousins engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history and led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title; and Mariota took over as the starting quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Record of Ragnarok II – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The anime based on the popular manga serialized in Monthly Comic Zenon and which has sold over 10 million copies enters its second season! The 13 one-on-one battles between representatives of gods and humans across the entire world for the survival of humanity begin once more! Blood flows and fists fly in these intense battles of strong convictions!

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Saint Cecilia & Pastor Lawrence – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Saint Cecilia is beloved by the townspeople—not only is she elegant and composed, she benevolently shares her wisdom with all who seek it. That is, until the last person has left—at which point she becomes totally hopeless! Only Pastor Lawrence, is keeping the Saint put together enough to do her duties…and though she may test him, it's all in a day's work!

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A Mexican adaptation of the hit show Sugar Rush, in which six teams of bakers compete against each other with delicious recipes and one key ingredient: time. One team of two will be eliminated at the end of each episode until the grand finale, when one will be crowned the winner and will get the grand prize.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Exclusively in Theaters In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most.

– Mr. Car and the Knights Templar – Streaming on Netflix When an art historian finds an ancient Templar cross, he must join forces with an unlikely group of adventurers on a quest to unlock the relic's

– Streaming on

Thursday, July 13th

New TV Shows

Burn the House Down – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Anzu Murata, her mother and younger sister left their home 13 years ago when her mother was suspected of burning it down. Convinced that her ailing mother was wrongly accused, Anzu goes undercover to work as the housekeeper in her childhood home to gather evidence of her stepmother’s wrongdoing.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-14 Foiled by a hero when he’s inches away from conquering the world, the devil finds himself in modern-day Tokyo. With no real-world skills to speak of, the devil is forced to make ends meet flipping burgers at a fast food joint! To stall any further plans of world domination, the hero tracks the devil’s trail and takes on the lowly tasks of a telemarketer.

Devil's Advocate – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A hotshot young attorney's life takes a hellish turn after he accepts an irresistible offer to join a New York law firm run by a ruthless powerbroker.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Full Circle – Series Premiere – Streaming on Max An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on In the Footsteps of Killers – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on BritBox Silent Witness star Emilia Fox (Silent Witness) and Professor David Wilson, Britain's leading criminologist, return to investigate famous unsolved murder cases. By visiting the scenes of the crimes and reinvestigating the evidence, they attempt to get to the bottom of what really happened.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Project Greenlight – Series Premiere – Streaming on Max A reinvention of the critically acclaimed original Miramax Television and HBO series, PROJECT GREENLIGHT focuses on the next generation of talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film. Executive Producer Issa Rae along with Kumail Nanjiani and Gina Prince-Bythewood serve as mentors throughout the season. PROJECT GREENLIGHT pulls back the curtain on the filmmaking process from start to finish, offering a unique, 360-look into selected director Meko Winbush’s experience as she directs her first feature film, GRAY MATTER.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Sonic Prime – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix It’s the Sonic you know and love until an incredible twist thrusts Sonic into a new adventure featuring a reinvented cast and Sonic like you’ve never seen him before, where the fate of the multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe from the evil machinations of his longtime nemesis Dr. Eggman and his army of badnik robots, it’s a race to save his friends, friends that he took for granted.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Survival of the Thickest – Serie Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau). Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice!), Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is based on Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays.

– Serie Premiere – Streaming on What We Do In the Shadows – Season 5 Premiere – 10/9c on FX In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who’ve known each other for centuries.

– Season 5 Premiere – 10/9c on

New Movies

The Jewel Thief – Streaming on Hulu “The Jewel Thief” is the unbelievable firsthand account of Gerald Blanchard, one of the most creative, calculating and accomplished criminal masterminds in modern history. Two unlikely Winnipeg detectives track Blanchard across the globe as he perpetrates a series of increasingly elaborate heists in a quest for fame and notoriety through a life of crime.

– Streaming on A Podcast to Die For – 8/7c on LMN – NR When a true crime podcaster stumbles upon an unsolved local murder, she quickly finds herself entangled in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR

Friday, July 14th

New TV Shows

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In 1919 Jerusalem, housecleaner Rosa weds a shopkeeper who loves another woman, a choice that impacts her dynamic with eldest daughter Luna for decades.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Five Star Chef – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine-dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant at London's luxurious Langham Hotel.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Foundation – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, “Foundation” chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas – Special – Streaming on Hulu Far from the days of playing in dive bars and casinos across the Las Vegas Strip, Imagine Dragons returns home to perform at the city’s largest stage, Allegiant Stadium, in a triumphant concert film that showcases the band's rise to fame and the city that helped shape their sound.

– Special – Streaming on Link Click – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-14 Using superpowers to enter their clientele’s photos one by one, Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang take their work seriously at “Time Photo Studio,” a small photography shop set in the backdrop of a modern metropolis. Each job can be full of danger, but nothing is more important than fulfilling every order, no matter the scale…or peril involved!

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-14 The Summer I Turned Pretty – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Time Zone – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Max Time Zone is set a huge, abandoned facility known as Time City, where 10 contestants play in a real-life video game. In the Spanish show, e-sports presenter and streamer Cristinini will embody the role of the Master of Time and monitor the players’ progress as they race against the clock.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Too Hot to Handle – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A cast of ten hot singles think they are retreating to a lavish yacht in the Caribbean and competing on a new dating show, ‘Love Overboard’, hosted by a handsome and mysterious captain. Little do they know that Too Hot to Handle is back for a fifth season and Lana is ready to put their romantic connections to the test. There’s a $200,000 cash prize at stake and all they have to do is avoid all physical intimacy.

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story 2023 "Gift" at Tokyo Dome – Special – Streaming on Disney+ The first-ever solo ice show at Tokyo Dome, "GIFT,” is a story that self-portrays Yuzuru Hanyu's life and future on the ice. This piece is produced by professional skater Yuzuru Hanyu, and directed by MIKIKO, who is known for using the latest technology stage production.

– Special – Streaming on

New Movies

Bird Box Barcelona – Streaming on Netflix From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

– Streaming on Love Tactics 2 – Streaming on Netflix Asli thinks marriage is a scam, and says so. But when her beau Kerem unexpectedly agrees, she goes to great lengths to manipulate him into proposing.

– Streaming on PSYCHO-PASS: Providence – Exclusively in Theaters January 2118. Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane Tsunemori, receives a report of an incident on a foreign vessel – the body of Professor Milicia Stronskaya has been discovered. Behind the incident is a group known as the Peacebreakers, a foreign paramilitary organization and a new outside threat who are targeting the professor’s research papers known as the “Stronskaya Document”. Reunited with Shinya Kogami, a former fugitive from the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane grapples with a case that quickly escalates beyond their expectations. The Stronskaya Papers could reveal a truth that would shake Japan's government, and even the Sibyl System, to the core. It is in this untold story that the missing link is revealed.

Quicksand – Streaming on Shudder An American couple, on the brink of divorce, travel to Colombia for a work conference. While on a hike through the rainforest, a storm causes them to become trapped in a pit of quicksand. Unable to move, it becomes a struggle for survival as they battle the elements of the jungle and a venomous snake, in order to escape. Starring Carolina Gaitàn ( Encanto

– Streaming on

Saturday, July 15th

New Movies

The Christmas Reboot – 8/7c on Hallmark A Christmas wish gives Renee (Vanessa Lengies) the successful life she’d always dreamed of. This new reality is perfect, except for one thing…she is no longer married to her husband Aaron (Corey Sevier). Now, Renee must race against the clock to win him back before Christmas Eve.

– 8/7c on

This Week’s New Additions on Disney+

Wednesday, July 12 Secret Invasion Bluey UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S1, 5 episodes) Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (S1, 8 episodes)

Friday, July 14 Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story 2023 "Gift" at Tokyo Dome



