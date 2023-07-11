Disneyland Paris Announces Details of New Disneyland Pass Annual Pass Program

This morning, Disneyland Paris announced details about its updated Disneyland Pass Annual Pass program — which marks a major overhaul from the previous offerings.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this year, Disneyland Paris announced that it was halting new sales of Annual Passes (or Pass Annuel) as it intended to revamp the program.
- Today, details about the new offerings called Disneyland Pass were announced.
- First, while the previous program had four tiers, the new program will have three:
- Bronze (€289)
- Silver (€499)
- Gold (€699)
- For context, previously, the top-tier Infinity Pass was most recently €499.
- Similar to domestic park offerings, these tiers vary in the number of available days, the discounts passholders receive on dining and merchandise purchases, and in inclusion of PhotoPass.
- Extra Magic Time entry is also included in the top-tier Gold pass (it was previously offered for both the Magic Plus and Infinity Passes under the older program).
- These new passes will be available to existing Annual Passholders beginning July 19th.
- A public on-sale date has yet to be announced.
- However, the quantity of passes will be limited, with the resort warning that certain pass types become unavailable at times.
- Unfortunately, the updated pass program removed several previous benefits, including a dedicated entry lane, privilege tickets (the ability to buy discounted day tickets for friends and family), other day ticket discounts, hotel discounts, VIP viewing areas, priority parking and more.
- Additionally, the top-tier merchandise discount has been reduced from 20% to 15%.
- As a result, the resort notes that access to priority parking, the dedicated park entrances, free luggage storage and kennels and stroller and wheelchair rental will no longer be available starting July 19th with VIP areas no longer being available as of August 1st.
Other updates:
- According to Disneyland Paris, throughout the year, unique encounters and exclusive events will be offered to passholders.
- Additionally, starting September 29th, Annual Pass Events will return with new and exclusive themed events being held four times a year.
- Sales for the September 29th event are expected to open at the end of August.
