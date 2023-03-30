Update for Annual Pass Sales at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is pausing the sale of new Annual Passes, but if you are currently a pass holder, you will still be able to renew.
What's Happening:
- There are some changes when it comes to Annual Passes at Disneyland Paris.
- A message was sent out about the current update.
Announcement:
- We are always listening to our guests and continually strive to bring new experiences and develop new products which deliver choice, flexibility and value for our Annual Passholders.
- We are currently developing a new product range based on the valuable feedback you have given us and as a result we are pausing sales of new Annual Passes.
- Our Annual Passes are only available to individuals who currently have a valid Annual Pass.
- We look forward to sharing more with you later this year.
- In the meantime, you may continue to use and renew your existing Pass.
- Please note that the information in this email is the only information available at this time.
- Our Contact Center will not be able to respond to any further inquiries on the changes to the program.
- We look forward to seeing you soon at Disneyland Paris and we thank you for your loyalty.