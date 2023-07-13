Video Unboxing – “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Merchandise from Hasbro, Mattel, LEGO, shopDisney, More



This week we received a box full of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures merchandise from our friends at Disney Products. Items include products from Mattel, Hasbro, LEGO, shopDisney, and Disney Lucasfilm Press.

In the unboxing video embedded below, I take a look at all this fun Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures merchandise, and in future posts I will be reviewing the LEGO set and the Jedi Training book, so keep an eye out for those coming very soon!

Watch "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" Disney Products unboxing from Mattel, Hasbro, LEGO, shopDisney:

Included in this Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures product mailer were the following:

Young Jedi Adventures assorted basic plush from Mattel (Nubs) ($13.00 retail price) – “Nubs is a beyond adorable new creature, in addition to being a powerful up-and-coming Jedi.”

Young Jedi Adventures LIGHTSABER toy from Hasbro (Nubs) ($22.99) – “Young Star Wars fans can imagine the excitement and adventure of a galaxy far, far away with the Nubs Training Lightsaber! This kids Lightsaber is designed for little hands with a 3-segmented blue blade that expands with the flick of the wrist. Kids will love reenacting their favorite Star Wars moments with this toy for 3 year old boys and girls, featuring deco inspired by Nubs' Lightsaber from the Disney+ animated series, Young Jedi Adventures. Look for even more toys to collect from Hasbro's Young Jedi Adventures line, like mini action figures, plush toys, and vehicles. They make the perfect Star Wars gift for preschoolers, and feature other kid-favorite characters like Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Yoda.”

Young Jedi Adventures action figure & vehicle set from Hasbro (Kai Brightstar) ($16.99) – “This action figure set features design and detail inspired by the Young Jedi Adventures animated series on Disney+. Introduce young Jedi to the Star Wars Galaxy with this Kai Brightstar Star Wars toy figure, featuring a molded-on helmet and a green Lightsaber accessory. This Kai action figure stands on its own at 4 inches tall (10 cm), features multiple points of articulation, and can easily fit into the included speeder bike. This Star Wars vehicle pack also comes with a speeder bike featuring deco inspired by the show and wheels, so kids can roll right into adventure.”

Young Jedi Adventures tumbler from shopDisney ($14.99) – “Learning to use the Force can be thirsty business so treat your Jedi youngling to refreshing sips from this Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures tumbler. Cosmically cool glitter floats between the walls of this double-walled tumbler and screen art features Yoda and new favorite heroes. Inspiring text like ''We are ready to fly! Jedi are on the way'' cheer your little one on from adventure to adventure. With this adorable cold beverage tumbler, refreshment is on the way too!”

LEGO Tenoo Jedi Temple building set from The LEGO Group ($39.99) – “Young kids, boys and girls can quickly build the Tenoo Jedi Temple and pretend to be Jedi apprentices in training with this fun-packed starter set. This 124-piece LEGO Star Wars starter set makes a fun birthday present, holiday gift or surprise treat for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures fans ages 4-6. Lys Solay and Kai Brightstar with mid-size legs and Master Yoda figure with small legs. Each character has a lightsaber for Jedi training. Features a ‘levitating’ rock function, a kitchen with a buildable blue milk carton, bunk beds with a hinged ladder, 2 clips for lightsabers and a crystal element. Buildable toy speeder bike and Jedi training equipment – The speeder bike has space for all 3 LEGO minifigures, and there is a training droid and balance test to inspire children’s imaginations.”

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Jedi Training from Disney Lucasfilm Press ($14.91) – “Join youngling Kai Brightstar and his best friends, Lys and Nubs, on Tenoo as they learn the way of the Force and train to become Jedi Knights! Featuring concept art that inspired the style for the series and filled with empowering messages about teamwork and the importance of helping others, young readers will find the adventure and heart they can only get in a galaxy far, far away.”

The first seven episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures are available to stream via Disney+, with six more installments coming in August on both Disney+ and Disney Junior.