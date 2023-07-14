Video: “Dancing to Disney” Live Show Debuts at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Southern California



Last night at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, California, the new “Dancing to Disney” live show premiered to an audience of Disney and dance fans who were immediately wowed by the tremendous amount of talent on display.

I was fortunate enough to attend the dazzling, remarkable event yesterday evening, and in the highlight reel below I’ve cut together a snippet from each Disney song that was danced to so impressively. “Dancing to Disney” is produced under license from Disney Concerts, and the all-new dance show is described as bringing “the magic of an enchanted, live, multi-sensory experience to audiences in a unique and entirely fresh format. This vibrant, romantic and whimsical show is performed in intimate and awe-inspiring venues” like the beautiful Hollywood Roosevelt.

Watch "Dancing to Disney" highlights at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel:

The songs covered a wide range of Disney history, from all eras of animation and even the recent live-action reimaginings of smash hits like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Aladdin, Encanto, Moana, The Jungle Book, and many more. And the beginning and end of each act (the show was split into two halves with an intermission in the middle, totalling roughly an hour) were punctuated by memorable audio quotes from Walt Disney himself. “Dancing to Disney features world-class dance inspired by the most iconic Disney characters and scenes performed to your favorite songs from beloved Disney movies. Be whisked away by beauty and grace and transported to where ‘happily ever after’ is just a dance away.”

“Dancing to Disney” has just one more night of performances (tonight, Friday July 14th) in Hollywood, but it will also be heading to the Nixon Library in Orange County, California and the Historic Women’s Club in Santa Monica over the next few weeks ahead of a planned larger expansion. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets to the show, be sure to visit the official “Dancing with Disney” website.