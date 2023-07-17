Disneyland Cast Members Celebrate the Park’s 68th Anniversary

Cast Members throughout the Disneyland Resort have celebrated the 68th anniversary of Disneyland Park over the last few weeks with various events and opportunities. Today’s festivities kicked off as cast members from around the resort welcomed guests to Disneyland on its birthday.

One of the most beloved cast member events of the year returned on July 7th. To kick off the celebration, the annual Duck Races features hundreds of rubber ducks, decorated by cast members, testing their floating skills with a race through “it’s a small world.” In addition to offering a chance to compete in themed categories – from “Most Disney Themed,” “Most like Donald Duck” and “Your Role in the Show” – the event also benefits My Day Counts, a nonprofit that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For cast members, there are few things more exciting than stepping backstage to see the popular Magic Backstage van, which cruises around surprising cast members with the opportunity to win cool prizes from park-exclusive merchandise to special cast member gifts and beyond.

Teams of cast members from across the company – including Imagineers and crew members – come together to participate in the time trials of the annual Canoe Races. Fellow cast members can come out to the Rivers of America to cheer on their fellow cast members as they race to the finish! Not only is this a fun way for cast members to get involved, but it’s a unique opportunity that benefits an Anaheim local nonprofit – Goodwill of Orange County’s Tierney Center for Veteran Services.

After cheering on the competing teams at the Canoe Races, these foolish mortals can kindly make their way over to The Haunted Mansion for a ghoulishly fun time. Before the live-action retelling hits theaters later this month, Disneyland Resort cast members are invited to participate in a special attraction ridership opportunity at The Haunted Mansion before it opens to park guests for the day.

