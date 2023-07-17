Disney Cast Members From Around the World Appear at the World Premiere of the “Haunted Mansion”

This past weekend, the Disneyland Resort played host to the World Premiere of Disney’s Haunted Mansion. To help celebrate the highly anticipated film, select Disney Parks Cast Members from Mansions and Manors around the world were invited to be among the first to see it before it materializes in theaters July 28th.

Ahead the screening, I was invited to speak with two of the park Cast Members about their experiences with their home attractions as well as what it means to them to be some of the first to see the film.

Yoann, a 15-year Disneyland Paris Cast Member, actually started his Disney career at Phantom Manor and was “very excited to be walking in Walt’s footsteps” during his first visit to the Disneyland Resort. Having ridden the original Haunted Mansion for the first time, he shared that he could see the inspiration from that attraction to his beloved Phantom Manon and it was “very sensitive to him knowing that it was one of the last of Walt’s projects.” Yoann was very proud to represent the Disneyland Paris at the world premiere and was excited to see the film.

Maddie was chosen as one of the Disneyland Resort representatives and has loved the Haunted Mansion long before her time as a Cast Member as it was her favorite attraction when she was an Annual Passholder. She was “honored and humbled to be selected as the representative for the historic event” and very happy that the film has renewed the love of the attraction she calls home.

These lucky cast members were among the first to see the film — but don’t lose your head as we are just a few shorts weeks away from it opening in a theater near you.