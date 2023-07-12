Cast Members From Haunted Mansions Worldwide Invited To Premiere of “Haunted Mansion”

Some of the most enthusiastic fans for the Haunted Mansion at the Disney Parks are those who actually work at the attraction, and cast members from Mansions (and Mansion-inspired) attractions from around the globe are being invited to the Premiere of the film, Haunted Mansion.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks around the globe are celebrating the upcoming release of the new film from Walt Disney Studios based on the iconic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion, by sending Cast Members from each Haunted Mansion in the parks worldwide to the Disneyland Resort

Not only does this brigade of 10 cast include representatives from the original Disneyland Resort attraction, and its sister versions at Walt Disney World

Inspired by the classic attraction, Haunted Mansion, will materialize in theaters later this month with the premiere taking place near the original attraction at Disney California Adventure

It should be noted that the Haunted Mansion premiere is a private event hosted by the Walt Disney Studios for previously invited event guests only. The event will not be open to guests of the Disneyland Resort.

premiere is a private event hosted by the Walt Disney Studios for previously invited event guests only. The event will not be open to guests of the Disneyland Resort. The Haunted Mansion Cast includes: LaKeith Stanfield Tiffany Haddish Owen Wilson Danny DeVito Rosario Dawson Chase W. Dillon Dan Levy Jamie Lee Curtis Jared Leto

Cast includes:

In this mysterious adventure, a doctor (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Owen Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish) and a crotchety historian (Danny DeVito).

Disney’s Haunted Mansion arrives in theaters everywhere on July 28th.