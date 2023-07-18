Photos: Toothsome Chocolate Emporium Offers 13 Different Grab-n-Go Milkshakes at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

This afternoon outside Universal Studios Hollywood, Laughing Place was invited to attend a milkshake tasting event at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, which opened back in January at the popular Universal CityWalk LA outdoor shopping and dining complex.

In celebration of Universal CityWalk’s 30th anniversary (it first opened in May of 1993), Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen is offering 13 different “grab-n-go” milkshake varieties in cool keepsake plastic jars with the memorably steampunk-themed restaurant’s stylish logo emblazoned on them. Universal says “these unique, hand-crafted, over-the-top milkshakes are individual works of art, each featuring elaborate garnishes from whole cupcakes, brownies and cookies, to ice cream sandwiches and pie slices.” Guests can choose to either enjoy the milkshakes at Toothsome’s indoor or outdoor seating, or simply take the delicious desserts to go as they stroll through the rest of CityWalk.

The 13 milkshake flavors are as follows:

Red Velvet: “Vanilla ice cream, Red Velvet cupcake, raspberry sauce, rainbow sprinkles, whipped topping, maraschino cherry”

Brownie: “Dutch chocolate ice cream, brownie, milk chocolate swirl”

Cookie Jar: “Vanilla ice cream, Oreo cookies, oatmeal and chocolate chip cookies, whipped topping”

Espresso Buzzzz: “Coffee ice cream, espresso, chocolate espresso beans, whipped topping, maraschino cherry”

Key Lime Pie: “Sour cream ice cream, sweet condensed milk, lime juice, lime garnish”

Thrilla in Vanilla: “Vanilla ice cream, vanilla pastry cream, vanilla wafers, vanilla macaron, maraschino cherry, whipped topping”

Heavenly Hazelnut: “Nutella ice cream, hazelnuts, Nutella spread, chocolate cake crumbles, whipped topping”

Confetti: “Vanilla ice cream, confetti cake, vanilla buttercream frosting, rainbow sprinkles, whipped topping”

Marshmallow Crisp: “Vanilla ice cream, Rice Krispies cereal, marshmallow fluff, whipped topping, Rice Krispies treats”

Strawberry Cheesecake: “Sour cream ice cream, cheesecake, graham crackers, whipped topping, chocolate dipped strawberry”

Chocolate x5: “Chocolate ice cream, chocolate chunks, strawberries, chocolate sauce, whipped topping, chocolate spirals”

That’s Mint: “Minty chocolate chip ice cream, Andes mints, mint chocolate ice cream sandwich”

Pineapple Upside Down: “Vegan pineapple upside down cake, brown sugar, caramel, pineapples, oatmilk whipped topping”

But the best thing about this tasting event for me personally (as someone with celiac disease) was that the fine folks at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium were able to make a gluten-free version of the “Chocolate x5″ milkshake for me, and it was absolutely delicious! I actually had to resist requesting a second one, because that’s an awful lot of sugar, but rest assured I will be returning to purchase another on my next visit to CityWalk.

I also want to say that this was my first-ever visit to the west-coast version of Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, since I was busy during the grand opening media event in January, so I really appreciated the chance to look around at all the cool decor, and of course to meet the characters of Penelope Tibeaux-Tinker Toothsome and Jacques, who were very friendly indeed!

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen is open daily at Universal CityWalk LA in Southern California. Be sure to visit the restaurant’s official website for additional information and to check out the full menu.