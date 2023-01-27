A Look Inside The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal Studios Hollywood

Penelope and her trusted robot Jacques have arrived in a new location with the opening of The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk in Hollywood. Guests in Orlando have been delighting in their creations since 2016, and their travels recently took them to Beijing. But now, they’ve arrived at the original Universal Studios to bring explosions of flavor to visitors who want to explore immersive worlds. I had the opportunity to sample some of the signature menu items at this newest location in the Toothsome story.

Penelope is an inventor who comes from a long line of chocolatiers. After traveling the world with her most fabulous invention, Jacques, she returned home to find that her parents set off to find her. Their parting memo stated that they will go wherever chocolate can be found, so she and Jacques have established The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in hopes that someday, Penelope’s parents will walk through their doors and they’ll be reunited. In the meantime, the duo routinely make the rounds to see how their guests are enjoying their incredible concoctions.

Inside the Victorian-era steampunk factory, complete with 97-foot-tall smokestacks, is a two-story restaurant. Whether you came for brunch, lunch, dinner, or simply desserts or cocktails, there’s always a reason to step inside this chocolatey world. The restaurant is full of gadgets from Penelope’s archives, and the ambiance offers its own opportunities for exploration.

Some booths offer a view into the factory itself.

If you come early, you can experience brunch with a variety of sweet and savory crepes. On display were examples of the Berries and Cream Waffles and Chocolate Brioche S’mores French Toast. On the menu all day are items like Chocolate Almond Bread, Pork Belly Sliders, and Avocado Bruschetta. The bruschetta, by the way, was my favorite item I sampled during this early preview. If you like avocado and bread, don’t pass it up.

Tour de France Burger, Croque Monsieur, Braised Short Rib, and Chicken Bercy are some of the items you’ll find on the entree menu. I got to sample the croque monsieur as well as the Wild Mushroom Chicken Risotto, Classic Margherita Flatbread, and Cocoa Pork Tenderloin. The pork, by the way, is one of the few savory dishes that contain chocolate. In this case, it’s in the rub and adds a nice base to the flavorful pork.

It seems like a bad choice to visit The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen and not get dessert. Flourless Chocolate Gooey Cake, Classic French Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Cream Pie, Chocolate Crème Brulee, Chocolate Potted Cream, and Triple Chocolate Bread Pudding are highlights that were on display. Not a chocolate lover? The menu also includes sundaes with options that include Cookies & Cream, Apple Pie, Banana Cream Pie, and Strawberry Shortcake.

For my calorie count, I focused my attention on Jacques Specialty Milkshakes. I tried the Red Velvet shake, which includes red velvet cake in the shake itself and comes topped with a red velvet cupcake with homemade sour cream frosting. Other milkshake options include Brownie, Cookie Jar, Espresso Buzzzz, Key Lime Pie, Heavenly Hazelnut, Marshmallow Crisp, Strawberry Cheesecake, That’s Mint, and Pineapple Upside Down.

If milkshakes are all you’re after, you’re welcome to visit the grab-and-go counter. Guests dining in will also find them on the menu.

For adults ages 21 and up, the bar also has some unique libations. I tried the Cacao Nut Margarita, which was very tasty if you like coconut. Other cocktails include a Chocolate Old Fashioned and Spresso ‘tini.

Attached to the factory is the Candy Smith, also accessible from inside the restaurant. Here you’ll find a variety of sweet treats to take home, as well as souvenirs to commemorate your visit to The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.

The counter features over 30 flavors of fresh macarons.

They also offer over 30 flavors of truffles.

The shelves are full from floor to ceiling with candy of every type, steampunk trinkets, and apparel. There are also two hand-crafter chocolate sculptures to appreciate.

The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen is now open at Universal Studios Hollywood, located in City Walk near the Universal Theater. Guests can receive parking validation with their dining. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting the official website.