A Look at Some Current Disney Store Japan Offerings

While on the Disney Parks Around the World — A Private Jet Adventure, our intrepid travelers popped into the Disney Store location at Tokyo Disney Resort’s Ikspiari to check out some of the items that Disney Store Japan currently has to offer.

First, Disney Store Japan is celebrating its 30th anniversary (the first actually opened in 1992, but you know how Disney celebrations go). This milestone is celebrated in some of the store’s decor:

Speaking of anniversaries and birthdays, merchandise celebrating Chip and Dale’s 80th was available:

While the Tsum Tsum hype may have calmed stateside, it looks as though they’re still going strong in Japan. Plus, the store has a number of nuiMOs (a more recent import to America) and accessories available.

Those looking for something small and cute can also look at the vending machines found in the store. Shoppers can choose from a wide selection of themed collections, with each figure coming at a cost of 300 to 400 yen.

Back to the world of plushes, Disney Store Japan has no shortage of them — including some sleepy-looking characters, UniBEARsity options, and more.

Some Disney100 items were also available:

Meanwhile, another display showed off some of the JCB Disney cards:

Disney+ gift cards can be purchased in-store as well:

Best item ever?:

One current collection features Mickey and Minnie in a hot air balloon:

And, finally, here are some of the other items we spotted:

That’s all for now — but be sure to check out our ABD Around the World updates as well.