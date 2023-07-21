A Look at Some Current Tokyo Disney Resort Merchandise Offerings

As our travelers continued on their Disney Parks Around the World — A Private Jet Adventure, they had a chance to check out some of the awesome and adorable merchandise available across the Tokyo Disney Resort.

First up, there were plenty of plushes to choose from — including some celebrating the 40th anniversary of Tokyo Disneyland.

Another favorite was this one inspired by the Pan Galactic Pizza Port in Tomorrowland:

Of course, those were far from the only plushes they spotted:

Outside of the world of squishy companions, the resort also offers a variety of apparel and accessories. Again, much of this celebrates the 40th:

Some other shirt selections include:

Some other fun items include these statuettes:

Going back to the 40th, even more Dream Go Round merch is available:

Items inspired by Country Bear Jamboree and “it’s a small world” were also spotted:

Last but definitely not least, here are some other fun items that caught their eye:

That’s all for now — but be sure to check out our ABD Around the World updates. Also, you can see more merch in our roundup from Disney Store Japan.