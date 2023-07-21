A Look at Some Current Tokyo Disney Resort Merchandise Offerings

As our travelers continued on their Disney Parks Around the World — A Private Jet Adventure, they had a chance to check out some of the awesome and adorable merchandise available across the Tokyo Disney Resort.
First up, there were plenty of plushes to choose from — including some celebrating the 40th anniversary of Tokyo Disneyland.
Another favorite was this one inspired by the Pan Galactic Pizza Port in Tomorrowland:
Of course, those were far from the only plushes they spotted:
Outside of the world of squishy companions, the resort also offers a variety of apparel and accessories. Again, much of this celebrates the 40th:
Some other shirt selections include:
Some other fun items include these statuettes:
Going back to the 40th, even more Dream Go Round merch is available:
Items inspired by Country Bear Jamboree and “it’s a small world” were also spotted:
Last but definitely not least, here are some other fun items that caught their eye:
That’s all for now — but be sure to check out our ABD Around the World updates. Also, you can see more merch in our roundup from Disney Store Japan.