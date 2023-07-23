Photos: Some of Our Favorite Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel Cosplays at SDCC 2023

Welp, after a fun-filled weekend, San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is coming to a close. But, in between panels and other obligations, our team at the convention managed to capture some of the awesome cosplayers in attendance. So, below are some of our favorites.

We’ll start with some mashups. First, what happens when you combine the Mandalorian with the Avengers? This:

Next is actually two different mash-ups — each featuring the Peanuts but one going the Star Wars route while the other opts for Star Trek. The result is Charlie Brown Kenobi and Lucy Spock (Spock is a last name, it works).

Elsewhere, on day one, we found this Raiders of the Lost Ark-inspired duo.

Here we venture into the Disney animation canon with Yzma and Kronk.

From a more recent WDAS project, here are Luisa and Abuela Alma from Encanto.

Disney Parks were also represented with these Haunted Mansion references:

Talk about a quick turnaround — this Ariel cosplay took inspiration from the recent live-action film.

Turning to Pixar, we also found Russell and the… house.

So, the Spider-Verse films may not be Disney, but it is Marvel — and we loved these impressive costumes.

In all the ‘mayhem’ of SDCC, we also found Animal

As for Star Wars, we ran into this very impressive Queen Amidala:

Rounding things out with some Marvel selections, X-Men: Apocalypse may not have been great but this Apocalypse cosplay is.

This just in: J. Jonah Jameson has arrived in San Diego.

The Guardians were also present, including Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, Mantis, and Kraglin.

From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, here’s Namor:

When Avengers: Endgame hit theatres, we knew “Bro Thor” would be a cosplay favorite — and SDCC did not disappoint in that regard.

And, finally, the original Marvel movie star: Howard the Duck.

By the way, there was even more awesome cosplay at the Hellfire Gala. We’ll leave you with just a taste so you can find more on our Twitter.

Also, be sure to check out all of our SDCC 2023 coverage!