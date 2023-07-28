Video / Photos: “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Family Field Day Hosted at Westfield Century City Shopping Center

Today at Westfield Century City shopping center in Southern California, Disney and Lucasfilm hosted a Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Family Field day, which included a number of activations, displays, and interactive experiences.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can check out a walking tour of the Family Field Day area at Westfield Century City, plus a full show of the Jedi Training performance that took place on the stage in the area. There was also a fun social media video booth that placed guests inside the cockpit of Nash Durango’s ship the Crimson Firehawk for a quick 15-second trip through the galaxy.

Watch "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" Family Field Day and Jedi Training at Westfield Century City:

And in the extensive photo gallery below, you can get a closer, more detailed look at the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Family Field Day area’s setup and layout, plus the show stage, the kid-friendly obstacle course, the food and beverage stands with special themed menus for the occasion, a Young Jedi Adventures photo op that will seem very familiar to anyone who has visited the Downtown Disney District in recent months, a thorough merchandise display showing off all the tie-in toys and apparel from the show, a Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures cornhole game, and a spin-to-win wheel for younglings. There were also shaded rest areas where guests could relax and keep themselves shielded from the hot Southern California sun. Westfield Century City described the one-day event as follows: “To celebrate Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the first animated series set during the High Republic era, we are hosting a Family Field Day! You and your Younglings are invited to join us in exploring the galaxy and starting your paths to becoming a Jedi Knight!”

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is available to stream on Disney+. The Family Field Day was available to guests from 3:00-5:30 PM at the Westfield Century City shopping center. Visit Westfield’s official website for more information.