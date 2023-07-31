Anime Expo 2023: The Anime

One of the major highlights of every Anime Expo, as you might expect, is the multitude of opportunities it offers to see advance peeks at some of the best/most anticipated anime. The only problem, for the most part, is having to choose between all the different screenings and premieres that are constantly taking place at the same time.

Synopsis: “Pompo is a talented and gutsy producer in “Nyallywood,” the movie-making capital of the world. Although she’s known for B-movies, one day Pompo tells her movie-loving but apprehensive assistant Gene that he will direct her next script: a delicate drama about a tormented artistic genius, starring the legendary and Brando-esque actor Martin Braddock, and a young actress seeking her first break. But when the production heads towards chaos, can Gene rise to Pompo’s challenge, and succeed as a first-time director?”

Pompo the Cinephile is a film that I completely missed when GKIDS brought it out in theaters back in April, but absolutely loved seeing it here. I think the title possibly doesn’t give people a great idea of what the movie is about as the initial impression might be that it centers on the brash anime-kawaii B-movie producer Pompo. The real journey in the movie is her assistant Gene’s, as he learns to use his feelings of general isolation and disenfranchisement to develop the sensitivity and drive required to push through the process of directing a movie. Funny and touching by turns, even the film the characters are making inside the film is compelling. It is currently streaming on iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Instant Video, and Google Play, and is available as well on Blu-ray/DVD. If you have any interest in filmmaking or just like seeing people work hard to make their dreams come true, don’t sleep on this one.

Netflix gave a “From Japan to the World” presentation where they presented several of their upcoming anime and live-action adaptations, ranging from teaser art from the adorable Pokémon Concierge

…to a trailer for the hilarious-looking Zom 100: Bucket list of the Dead (premiere date August 3, 2023.)

They also made a surprise announcement that the original voices of the long-running classic anime One Piece (premiere date August 31, 2023) will be returning to do the Japanese dub of the upcoming live-action English adaptation.

Crunchyroll made up for this year’s sad lack of their usually-great Crunchyroll Expo by presenting a tsunami of screenings and panels, even taking over a ballroom at the JW Marriott for all of Sunday and turning it into an all-day party with giveaways and contests between programming.

Synopsis: “A mind game of lies and deceit begins! At Academy Island, students battle in Games to win stars, hoping to earn the prestigious title “Seven Star.” Sarasa is last year’s champion and is on track to win again until Hiroto, a new transfer student, hits the scene. Surprisingly, Hiroto defeats her by sheer luck! Now, he must use bluffs and trickery to stay on top.”

Currently streaming on Crunchyroll, Liar Liar had some interesting plot twists layered on top of what seemed to be a pretty silly version of the usual combative elite high school scenario. The protagonist, Hiroto, is your typical aggressively average anime dude, who manages to accidentally fail upwards to such an extent that he has no choice but to create an arrogant facade to match his new status. Liar Liar had some amusing elements and the world of a school where your whole standing is based on a phone app is mildly intriguing, but there wasn’t a lot to make this one stand out from all the anime out there making a bid for your streaming attention.

Synopsis: “In this world, creatures like vampires and werewolves still walk about, but Aya Rindo can’t say the same for herself. This beautiful disembodied head, carried by her maid Shizuku Hasei, is a detective in search of her stolen body. One evening, they meet half-human Oni Slayer Tsugaru Shunichi, who offers a lending hand. Now, the trio is traveling through Europe, solving mysteries along the way.”

Undead Murder Farce, on the other hand, made a very strong premiere with its first episode introducing us to the wryly cynical Shunichi and the brilliantly articulate Rindo who just happen to be something more than human and less than monsters. Set in an alternate Meiji period of Japan where inhuman creatures exist in a lower-class state that is gradually getting exterminated in the name of Westernization and progress, the elegant and perceptive pair are shown to stark advantage against the cruel and brutish humans surrounding them. This show covered an amazing amount of exposition with a large amount of static dialogue but the stylishness of the art, the terrific voice acting by Taku Yashiro (Tsugaru Shunichi) and Tomoyo Kurosawa (Aya Rindo,) and the confident direction of Mamoru Hatakeyama ensure that it never becomes boring or heavy. This was probably the best new show I saw of the weekend which is also now streaming on Crunchyroll.

Synopsis: “Shohoku's “speedster” and point guard, Ryota Miyagi, always plays with brains and lightning speed, running circles around his opponents while feigning composure. Born and raised in Okinawa, Ryota had a brother who was three years older. Following in the footsteps of his older brother, who was a famous local player from a young age, Ryota also became addicted to basketball.

In his second year of high school, Ryota plays with the Shohoku High School basketball team along with Sakuragi, Rukawa, Akagi, and Mitsui as they take the stage at the Inter-High School National Championship. And now, they are on the brink of challenging the reigning champions, Sannoh Kogyo High School.”

Based on one of the best-selling manga series of all time, The First Slam Dunk had its North American premiere at Anime Expo and is coming to theaters via GKIDS on July 28th. While I didn’t get a chance to see this, the film has already taken the Japan Academy Prize for Best Animation of the Year, so not one you’re going to want to miss. Tickets can be purchased on the GKIDS site.

This was just a tiny portion of all the anime offerings at Anime Expo this year–if it makes you want to attend next year to see for yourself, keep an eye open at Anime-Expo.org for information on the next Anime Expo, scheduled for July 4-7, 2024.