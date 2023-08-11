10 Must-Try New Food Items at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2023

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party includes trick-or-treat candy with the price of admission, but you can easily take it home with you. Part of the fun of this after-hours event at Magic Kingdom is the sweet and savory food items exclusively available for purchase during the party. As invited guests at the first party of the season, we got to take a closer look at some of the brand-new items you may want to consider during your visit. Magic Kingdom Executive Chef Wade Camerer shared that there are 22 menu items exclusive to the party (see them all in the Foodie Guide), and he highlighted 10 brand-new ones this year.

What’s this? Fans of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas will find tricks and treats in the Jack Pop and Sally Pop, both located at the Churro Cart near Cinderella Castle. The Jack Pop is a chocolate fudge brownie with marshmallow filling, shiloh the Sally Pop is yellow cake with raspberry filling.

Storybook Treats in Fantasyland is where Guests will find a tropical twist on the classic worms in dirt. The Tropical Graveyard features mango mousse and sour tropical gelatin topped with cookie crumbles, a gummy worm, sprinkles, and a tombstone chocolate piece.

Take a trip to the land of the dead with the Skull Brownie, found at a cart near Haunted Mansion. This brand-new treat is a skull-shaped Mexican-spiced chocolate brownie with dulce de leche filling and sugar eyes.

If you were a fan of the “Spellbinding Fried Pie” from previous parties, it’s now been updated as the Buffalo Chicken Hand Pie, available at The Friar’s Nook in Fantasyland.

Don’t lose your head over the Headless Horseman Cupcake. Fittingly available at Sleepy Hollow, this cupcake has a few tricks up its sleeve with a spicy cheese-flavored snack (similar to a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto) not only as a decorative garnish, but also blended into the yellow cupcake topped with cream cheese buttercream.

Also new at Sleepy Hollow are the Char Siu Chicken Wings, topped with chili threads and garlic.

The Cheshire Café is surviving up a spooky twist on the Cheshire Cat Tail pastry. The MMMummy Treat is a flaky pastry filled with chocolate-hazelnut filling and topped with white icing stripes and sugar eyes.

You’ll find a treat decidedly less spooky at the Main Street Bakery, a Minnie-shaped Pumpkin Cheesecake. It’s topped with a pumpkin coffee mousse and decorated with a white chocolate bow decorated to look like candy corn.

If that left you craving actual candy corn, then Frontierland is the place for you! Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café is home to the brand-new Candy Corn Milkshake, made with the fan-favorite sweet corn soft-serve ice cream. It’s topped with whipped cream and a sweet potato cornbread nugget.

If the Zom-Beatz Bash in Tomorrowland has you dragging your feet, pop into Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café for some Zombie Fingers! These almond cookie fingers are served in a jar of Key lime pie white chocolate ganache with salted caramel crisp pearls, and sugar eyes.

While snacking your way around Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, don’t forget your chance to be among the first to own The Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired Mayor’s Car Popcorn Bucket. And if you missed him last year, you can also bring home the Glow in the Dark Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper.

See all of these foods with commentary from Magic Kingdom Executive Chef Wade Camerer in the video below.