“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Inspired Mayor’s Car Popcorn Bucket Coming to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Two boo-tiful novelties are coming to the Magic Kingdom for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party – one new and one returning favorite.

What’s Happening:

  • First up we have the brand-new Mayor’s Car Popcorn Bucket, inspired by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.
  • This bucket is available only at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and there’s a limit of two per guest.

  • Returning this year is the popular Glow in the Dark Donald Candy Corn Sipper.
  • At first, this will only be available at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, but it will materialize in other Disney Parks during the Halloween season.
  • These novelties will be available at select locations throughout the park, while supplies last.
  • Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight at the Magic Kingdom, and runs select nights through November 1st.
  • Disney has shared a Foodie Guide for this year’s party, featuring all kinds of treats and maybe some tricks.
  • Also, check out some of the updated entertainment offerings during the party this year.
  • For more information on this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, click here.

