“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Inspired Mayor’s Car Popcorn Bucket Coming to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Two boo-tiful novelties are coming to the Magic Kingdom for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party – one new and one returning favorite.

What’s Happening:

First up we have the brand-new Mayor’s Car Popcorn Bucket, inspired by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas .

. This bucket is available only at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and there’s a limit of two per guest.

Returning this year is the popular Glow in the Dark Donald Candy Corn Sipper.

At first, this will only be available at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, but it will materialize in other Disney Parks during the Halloween season.

These novelties will be available at select locations throughout the park, while supplies last.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight at the Magic Kingdom, and runs select nights through November 1st.

