“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Inspired Mayor’s Car Popcorn Bucket Coming to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Two boo-tiful novelties are coming to the Magic Kingdom for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party – one new and one returning favorite.
What’s Happening:
- First up we have the brand-new Mayor’s Car Popcorn Bucket, inspired by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- This bucket is available only at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and there’s a limit of two per guest.
- Returning this year is the popular Glow in the Dark Donald Candy Corn Sipper.
- At first, this will only be available at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, but it will materialize in other Disney Parks during the Halloween season.
- These novelties will be available at select locations throughout the park, while supplies last.
- Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight at the Magic Kingdom, and runs select nights through November 1st.
- Disney has shared a Foodie Guide for this year’s party, featuring all kinds of treats and maybe some tricks.
- Also, check out some of the updated entertainment offerings during the party this year.
- For more information on this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, click here.
More Walt Disney World News:
- runDisney has revealed the themes for the four races coming for next April’s Springtime Surprise Weekend at Walt Disney World.
- Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Co. has brought back their pumpkin-flavored drinks to all Walt Disney World locations.
- A variety of new and returning DisneyPhotoPass Magic Shots will be available at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party beginning tonight.
