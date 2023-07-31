New and Updated Entertainment Revealed for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

With Halloween decorations starting to arrive at the Magic Kingdom, Disney has revealed some new entertainment offerings coming to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year.
What’s Happening:
- Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off its seasonal run in just 11 days on August 11th.
- The party, which runs on select evenings through November 1st from 7:00 p.m. to midnight, includes new and returning spine-chilling fun you won’t want to miss.
- Here’s a shriek peek at what’s new this year:
- Adventureland will be taken over by a spirited pirate band and their crew. Be sure to listen for their sea shanties while their shipmates roam the land sharing tales of their explorations at sea.
- Get ready for even more chances to “Stand Out” with Max Goof and his Powerline party pack at new pop-up parties throughout Magic Kingdom before this popular crew dances onto Main Street U.S.A. ahead of Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade.
- The Seven Dwarfs will be returning to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Even if you are a little bashful, stop by and say hello! They’ll be happy to see you.
- Mickey’s Boo-to-You Parade will be more villainous than ever, with favorite foes Ursula, Cruella de Vil, the Queen of Hearts and the recently announced Sanderson Sisters Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabell joining the frightful finale.
- Additionally, the Disney Parks Blog showed off a few more merchandise items part of the 2023 collection.
- Check out some of the previously teased items in this year’s collection, including three different Spirit Jerseys.
- Disney has shared a Foodie Guide for this year’s party, featuring all kinds of treats and maybe some tricks.
- For more information on this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, click here.
