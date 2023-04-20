Disney Parks Blog Previews Spirited Merchandise Collections in Halfway to Halloween Shriek Peek

Are you ready for a season of spooks, scares and some mischief? Then you’re in luck because it’s Halfway to Halloween! The Disney Parks Blog is showcasing the merchandise collections that will be debuting this year featuring Mickey, Hocus Pocus and more.

What’s Happening:

Of course fans can expect to find a wide range of products featuring Mickey and Friends, Jack Skellington, and the Sanderson Sisters and this assortment of characters will appear on: Spirit Jerseys T-Shirts Baseball Caps Ear Headbands Loungefly Bags Plush MagicBand+ And more



Mickey and Friends will be featured on the Mickey Mouse Fab 5 Collection that’s full of pumpkins that aren’t just orange, but also have a yellow to pink to teal color scheme. Plus, some of the items glow in the dark!

Guests participating in after hours activities at Magic Kingdom will love the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party assortment that includes a spirit jersey and some fun drinkware too.

The Sanderson Sisters get some love too on a Hocus Pocus spirit jersey and as a trio of plush featuring Winifred, Mary and Sarah who are certainly up to no good.

The Nightmare Before Christmas will be celebrated too with three shirt styles, a sling bag starring Jack Skellington, and even a light up necklace!

While no official dates have been announced stating when the collections will start rolling in, we anticipate select styles will arrive as early as August.

More Halfway to Halloween Merchandise:

All Photos via Disney Parks Blog

