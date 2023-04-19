Disney Highlights Games and Books Featuring Disney Villains for Halfway to Halloween

Well folks, you may not believe it, but we’re already Halfway to Halloween and along with planning your costumes and cosplay for the summer and beyond, there are plenty of books, games and toys to make this the best Halloween ever.

Ok, so we haven’t hit summer on the calendar, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t already thinking about Halloween! Even though it’s another six months until the spookiness truly takes over, Disney is encouraging fans to celebrate Halfway to Halloween with toys and games that embrace the supernatural elements of the season.

Jack Skellington, the Sanderson Sisters, Disney villains, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer (!) are all featured in Disney’s Halfway to Halloween spotlight that includes: Cookbook Novels Games Tarot Cards Coloring Book Fashion Doll

Guests can shop this awesome selection of spooky favorites that are available now at various retailers like Funko, shopDisney, Amazon and Mattel.

Funko Games’ Disney Villains Sinister Spoons Game with your fellow baddies. And set your calendars as the Mistress of All Evil makes her grand entrance (invited or not) as the Disney Villains Darkness Descends Maleficent Doll by Mattel, available for pre-sale starting April 27th.

Entertain for a crowd? Take them to Halloweentown and make it a night they’ll remember with the Nightmare Before Christmas Official Cookbook and Entertainment Guide. Then spend some time with Sally and go deeper into her story with the novel Long Live the Pumpkin Queen, or relax the night away and fill all the pages of The Art of Coloring in brilliant hues for the holidays.

Can’t get enough of Hocus Pocus? There are several ways to hang out with the Sanderson Sisters all year long! Uncover the secrets of being a witch with the Hocus Pocus Spell Book, no need for a calming circle, just grab The Art of Coloring: Hocus Pocus and some coloring pencils and you’ll be good as new. Finally, defeat your fellow witches as you play Hocus Pocus: The Game.

Young adult readers can dive into the Twisted Tale Books featuring alternate timelines for the Queen of Hearts and the Evil Queen.

If that’s not enough there’s also Disney Chills, Gory Details, Raising the Horseman and Little Golden Book about The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Finally, start your Tarot journey and channel your inner Drusilla with the Buffy the Vampire Slayer Tarot Deck and Guidebook.

