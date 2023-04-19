Curate Your Closet with Costumes, Cosplay, and Clothing Celebrating Halfway to Halloween

Well folks, you may not believe it, but we’re already Halfway to Halloween and that means it’s time to take your costume and cosplay ideas seriously. This spring the whole family can get in on character fun with apparel and swimwear or they can prep now for the spooky fun that’s coming in October.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… no we’re not talking about spring, summer or even Christmas, but rather Halloween! Sure All Hallows Eve is still six months away and that means Disney is encouraging fans to celebrate Halfway to Halloween.

Disney is already bringing a spirited mood to guests visiting their parks with limited time snack offerings like Madame Leota Chocolate Cake, Minnie Witch Apple, Halloween Churro and much, much more.

Miles Morales Spider-Man Costume for Kids

But on the merchandise side of things , fans can revel in creative costumes, cute tees, cosplay accessories, and kids swimwear inspired by favorite characters including: The Madrigal Family Indiana Jones Sanderson Sisters Spider-Man The Mandalorian And others

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adaptive Costume for Kids

shopDisney has compiled a list of these great selections that are available through Disney and other mass retailers and we’re highlighting some of our favorites here.

No matter how you choose to celebrate Halfway to Halloween, but sure to stay safe and have fun!

Cute Costumes

As promised, there’s an array of dress up costumes that are perfect for movie night, birthday parties, or a Disney vacation now and then used again in the fall! Encano fans will love seeing their kids dress up as Dolores, Luisa, and Bruno (don’t worry Mirabel and Isabela have costumes too).

If princesses are your thing, there's a Moana Deluxe Costume, Rapunzel’s dress and a Jasmine adaptive costume.

Our Spidey Senses tell us you’re heading to the pool this summer and your little one will love rocking the Spider-Man Adaptive Rash Guard Swimsuit that looks just like Peter Parker’s signature outfit.

The story surrounding the Sanderson Sisters is just a bunch of hocus pocus, right? No matter how you feel about the witchy trio, you can dress in style as Winifred, Mary or Sarah and share some silly spooks with your besties.

Cosplay Your Way

Speaking of summer fun, shopDisney has more than enough merch to complete your fandom cosplay, whether you’re already planning for Halloween or getting ready for your next convention. Embrace your inner Indiana Jones in the Indiana Jones Leather Jacket and Shirt, stir up some mischief in the Loki Ear Headband, or wield ancient power with the Legacy Darksaber Set.

It’s A Villains Shirt Kinda Day

Halloween is when Disney Villains truly shine, so don’t be afraid to have a little wicked fun in shopDisney’s Maleficent and Disney Villains T-Shirts featuring some fun patterns that are bad bad they’re good.

Are you enjoying all of this middle of the yearHalloween madness? Stay tuned for more news, merchandise and park updates by visiting our Halfway to Halloween tag page.