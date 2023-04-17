Disney Parks Celebrates Halfway to Halloween With Special Festive Treats

It’s that time of year, Halfway to Halloween is here, and to kick off the festivities, the Disney Parks Blog has shared a guide to all the food that is counting down to the seasonal fun this week.
What’s Happening:
- Halfway to Halloween is here, and this year the Disney parks are celebrating the Haunted Mansion attraction to also mark the upcoming release of The Haunted Mansion film. To kick off the frightfully fun festivities, the first announcements this year come in the form of a slew of special menu items and all the tasty ways you can celebrate this year.
- Walt Disney World Resort has been dusting off the cobwebs to bring to you some items you won’t want to miss – like the return of the Madame Leota Chocolate Cake at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and the exciting offerings coming to Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs. Over at Disneyland Resort, you’ll be able to fill your candy basket with sweet treats like the Oogie Boogie Crisped Rice Treat.
- As the celebration week continues, more announcements are expected celebrating The Haunted Mansion, The Haunted Mansion, and halloween festivities at the Disney Parks.
Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Landscape of Flavors and Everything POP Shopping and Dining (Available April 20 through 23))
- The Whoopie Monster: Spiced apple whoopie pie with marshmallow buttercream and caramel
Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Contempo Café (Available April 20 through 23)
- Madame Leota Chocolate Cake: Mini Devil’s Food Cake filled with dark chocolate ganache topped with chocolate glaze and marshmallow webs
Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Gasparilla Island Grill (Available April 20 through 23)
- Jack O’ Lantern Mickey Cake Pop: Jumbo pumpkin-spiced yellow cake pop enrobed in orange-colored white chocolate
- Bewitching Minnie Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake topped with chocolate cream sandwich cookies for ears, an edible witch hat, and Halloween sprinkles
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Pineapple Lanai (Available April 20 through 23)
- Kakamora DOLE Whip Waffle Bowl: DOLE Whip served in a waffle bowl with Moana-inspired white chocolate and milk chocolate-covered pretzel sticks
Available at Various Disney Resort Hotels (Available April 20 through 23)
- Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper; available at the following (Available while supplies last.):
- Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Contempo Café at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Gasparilla Island Grill at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort
- Capt. Cook’s at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Everything POP Shopping and Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Disney Springs
Gideon’s Bakehouse
- Pumpkin Cheesecake Snack Cakes: This hauntingly delicious gourmet treat features a layer of the softest spice cake topped with pumpkin cheesecake and dipped in high-quality dark chocolate (Limit two per person; available while supplies last) (New)
- Gideon’s Trading Card Series: Be on the lookout for free trading cards hidden at the bottom of every medium and large cookie box! You will also get a free Halfway to Halloween Promo Card with purchase for your collection during the event.
- Barnabas Mephistophelittle Merchandise: Don’t forget to check out new merchandise featuring Gideon’s Halfway to Halloween Ambassador, Barnabas Mephistophelittle, including a collector’s pin and temporary tattoo! (New)
- More info about these offerings can be found in our coverage here.
Marketplace Snacks (Available April 20 through 23)
- Jack Skellington Bubble Waffle Sundae: Chocolate soft-serve, marshmallow fluff, hot fudge, orange sprinkles, chocolate shavings, chocolate pocky sticks, and a chocolate Jack Skellington garnish
B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co.
- Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper (Available while supplies last.)
Magic Kingdom Park
Columbia Harbour House (Mobile order available)
- Happy Haunts Milk Shake: Blackberry milkshake topped with a purple chocolate-glazed doughnut covered with black sprinkles
Disneyland Park
Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen and Pooh Corner (Available April 20 through 23)
- Minnie Witch Apple: Granny Smith Apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate and dipped in white chocolate and orange M&M’S chocolate candies placed all over and rolled in purple sugar
- Oogie Boogie Crisped Rice Treat: Oogie Boogie-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in green, white chocolate with a dark chocolate face
- Jack Skellington Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop dipped in white chocolate with dark chocolate face
Disney California Adventure Park
Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff (Available April 20 through 23)
- Minnie Witch Apple: Granny Smith Apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate and dipped in white chocolate and orange M&M’S chocolate candies placed all over and rolled in purple sugar
- Oogie Boogie Crisped Rice Treat: Oogie Boogie-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in green, white chocolate with a dark chocolate face
- Jack Skellington Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop dipped in white chocolate with dark chocolate face
Downtown Disney District
California Churro (Available April 20 through 23)
- Halloween Churro: A churro rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate sauce, and topped with peanut butter candy pieces
Kayla’s Cake (Available April 20 through 23)
- Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Macaron: Orange Jack-O-Lantern macaron with fruit-flavored crisped rice cereal buttercream filling (New)
Marceline’s Confectionery (Available April 20 through 23)
- Minnie Witch Apple: Granny Smith Apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate and dipped in white chocolate and orange M&M’S chocolate candies placed all over and rolled in purple sugar
- Oogie Boogie Crisped Rice Treat: Oogie Boogie-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in green, white chocolate with a dark chocolate face
- Jack Skellington Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop dipped in white chocolate with dark chocolate face