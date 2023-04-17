New Menu Items and Merchandise To Celebrate Halfway To Halloween at Gideon’s Bakehouse

Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs is getting in on the Halfway to Halloween fun this year with special offerings at their Disney Springs location.

What’s Happening:

As Disney celebrates the Halfway to Halloween time frame, Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs is introducing some fun new treats and trading cards to mark the occasion.

For the festivities, guests can get their hands on:

Pumpkin Cheesecake Snack Cakes: This hauntingly delicious gourmet treat features a layer of the softest spice cake topped with pumpkin cheesecake and dipped in high-quality dark chocolate (Limit two per person; available while supplies last starting April 20) (New)

This hauntingly delicious gourmet treat features a layer of the softest spice cake topped with pumpkin cheesecake and dipped in high-quality dark chocolate (Limit two per person; available while supplies last starting April 20) (New) Gideon's Trading Card Series : Be on the lookout for free trading cards hidden at the bottom of every medium and large cookie box! You will also get a free Halfway to Halloween Promo Card with purchase for your collection during the event.

: Be on the lookout for free trading cards hidden at the bottom of every medium and large cookie box! You will also get a free Halfway to Halloween Promo Card with purchase for your collection during the event. Barnabas Mephistophelittle Merchandise: Don't forget to check out new merchandise featuring Gideon's Halfway to Halloween Ambassador, Barnabas Mephistophelittle, including a collector's pin and new temporary tattoo!

