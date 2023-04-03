New “Encanto” Apparel for the Family Comes to shopDisney

You can’t escape the magic of the Madrigal family! If you’re obsessed with Encanto, then you’re going to love the newest arrivals on shopDisney that celebrate the smash hit animated film.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney dropped a ton of new merchandise today, and one of the collections that caught our eye and had us bursting out in song is themed to Encanto !

! Fans of the movie will love the apparel, accessories, and decorative ornaments that feature Mirabel, Lusia, Dolores, Antonio and of course Tio Bruno.

Kids can wear cool T-shirts and costume dresses featuring their favorite characters, and there’s even a cute bodysuit for baby!

Encanto Bodysuit for Baby

Adults will love the Bruno varsity jacket, shirts and dress that give a more grown up way to show their love for the movie; and if they’re looking to take their fandom a step or two further, there are two Loungefly bags and two sketchbook ornaments that are definitely statement pieces.

Encanto "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Belt Bag

The new Encanto Collection is available now on shopDisney

Collection is Links to the individual products can be found below.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

