Mattel Creations Set to Release Disney’s Maleficent Doll to The Darkness Descends Series

In celebration of Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder, Mattel Creations is showcasing Disney villains with Disney’s Maleficent to The Darkness Descends Series.

What’s Happening:

We’re celebrating Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder by showcasing Villains as they’re becoming their most evil selves. Disney’s Maleficent is a gloriously wicked introduction to the series.

It will cost $150.00 and be available on Mattel Creations April 28.

Description:

, Disney’s Maleficent has become one of their most wickedly loved Villains. This special collector edition captures her dramatic change from fiendish fairy into a fearless fire-breathing dragon.

With majestic dragon wings and green flames engulfing her scaly black and purple gown, Maleficent is depicted in mid-transformation and Prince Phillip would do well to heed her warning.

Maleficent will not go down without a fiery fight.

