Mattel Creations Set to Release Disney’s Maleficent Doll to The Darkness Descends Series

In celebration of Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder, Mattel Creations is showcasing Disney villains with Disney’s Maleficent to The Darkness Descends Series.
What’s Happening:
- We’re celebrating Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder by showcasing Villains as they’re becoming their most evil selves. Disney’s Maleficent is a gloriously wicked introduction to the series.
- It will cost $150.00 and be available on Mattel Creations April 28.
Description:
- Since the 1959 classic movie Disney's Sleeping Beauty, Disney’s Maleficent has become one of their most wickedly loved Villains.
- This special collector edition captures her dramatic change from fiendish fairy into a fearless fire-breathing dragon.
- With majestic dragon wings and green flames engulfing her scaly black and purple gown, Maleficent is depicted in mid-transformation and Prince Phillip would do well to heed her warning.
- Maleficent will not go down without a fiery fight.
Details:
- Disney Collector DARKNESS DESCENDS SERIES v Doll
- Release Date: April 28, 2023
- Charmeuse sleeves cut like flame edges with rising ombre flame print.
- Layered chiffon in transitioning green tones with flame edges also gives an ombre effect.
- Dragon scale embossing on purple vinyl dress.
- Iridescent wings with wash finish bring out dragon scale details.
- Fade-to-green transparent effect on her legs represents her being engulfed by flames.
- Luminous green dragon-claw heels accentuate her transformation.
- Comes with her staff and her beloved crow turned to stone.
- Limit two (2) per person.
- Doll cannot stand alone.
- Includes a unique flame doll stand.
- Color and decorations may vary.
- Product subject to availability.