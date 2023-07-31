Photos: Fall Decorations Pop Up in Magic Kingdom

Boo to you and you and you and you! Alright, it’s not Halloween just yet, but some of the fall decor can now be seen in Magic Kingdom with the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party less than two weeks away.

Guests arriving at Magic Kingdom are greeted by several pumpkins and two large jack-o-lanterns as they approach Main St. station.

Inside the park, Town Square is once again occupied by more large jack-o-lanterns as well as the familiar pumpkin-headed scarecrows.

While the pumpkin wreaths have not returned to Main St., USA just yet, they can’t be far behind these other decorations as the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will kick off the spooky season on August 11.

More on Mickey’s Not-So-Scary:

The ever-popular Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to the Magic Kingdom this fall, complete with spellbinding entertainment and favorite Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best.

The event will take place on select nights from August 11th – November 1st. August: 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29 September: 1, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29 October: 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31 November: 1

Disney has shared a Foodie Guide

Minnie will appear as Winifred, Daisy as Sarah and Clarabelle as Mary, making up the Sanderson Sisters from the cult favorite film, Hocus Pocus .

. They’ll be appearing during Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade, so it seems as if they won’t be available for meet & greets.

Guests will also be able to see the real Sanderson Sisters during the delightful Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular

For more information on this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, click here