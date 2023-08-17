Photo Update: Adventureland Treehouse Takes Shape as Scrim is Removed

Is that the “Swisspolka” you hear? While traversing Disneyland today, Laughing Place Co-Founder Rebekah Mosely took a peek at the work being done on the Adventureland Treehouse. With the scrim removed, it’s now easy to get a look at the exotic adventure that awaits when the walk-through attraction returns later this year.

The Disneyodendron semperflorens grandis first opened in 1962 as the Swiss Family Treehouse, a walkthrough experience inspired by the hit film Swiss Family Robinson, released in 1960. In 1999, the experience was rethemed to the latest animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios, rebranded as Tarzan’s Treehouse. As an Easter Egg, Guests could still hear the “Swisspolka” played over a victrola within the attraction.

Rather than restoring the treehouse back to the way it was before the Tarzan rebranding, Walt Disney Imagineering has come up with a new storyline for the newer Adventureland Treehouse. Guests will step into the home of an innovative family, entering the mother’s music den, son’s nature room, daughter’s astronomy love, and father’s experimental kitchen. We recently learned new details about the story from Imagineer Kim Irvine, which you can read more about here.

We can’t wait to walk past the waterwheel to meet this new family who has taken up residence in Adventureland. While an opening date hasn’t been announced yet, Disneyland is still expected to open the experience before the end of 2023. Stay tuned for more details.