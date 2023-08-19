Kylie Cantrall’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Costars React to Her New Single “Texts Go Green”

Kylie Cantrall’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series castmates react to her new single “Texts Go Green” in a brand-new video on the star’s YouTube channel.
What’s Happening:
- Disney star Kylie Cantrall released the first single from her debut album on August 16th.
- In a brand-new video (embedded below), inspired by James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, Kylie drivers around her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costars as they listen and react to her new single, “Texts Go Green.”
- HSMTMTS stars featured int he video include Dara Renee (Kourtney Greene), Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos Rodriguez), Joe Serafini (Seb Matthew-Smith), Julia Lester (Ashlyn Caswell), Saylor Curda (Maddox), Matt Cornett (E.J. Caswell), Larry Saperstein (Big Red), Matthew Sato (Mack Alana), and Adrian Lyles (Jet).
- Cantrall wrote “Texts Go Green” live on TikTok during her “10-Minute Songs” series, during which fans sent in the words “block,” “green,” and “bedframe.” The song’s story was inspired by a friend’s anecdote about a bad date.
- Before she was the star of Disney Channel’s Gabby Duran and the Unsittables, Kylie Cantrall signed a record deal with Capital Records at age 10 and released the songs “Snake,” “Feature from Quavo,” and “Sleep Is for Suckas.”
- Through Disney Channel Voices, Kylie released several songs on Walt Disney Records, including “Feeling Some Kinda Way,” “That’s What I’m Talkin’ Bout,” “Sucker,” and “No Reason,” plus a cover of “Calling All the Monsters,” made famous by China Anne McClain.
- Kylie Cantrall also sang the theme song from Gabby Duran and the Unsittables, “I Do My Thing.”
- The Season 4 soundtrack of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series also includes Kylie Cantrall’s solo version of the song “High School Musical” in addition to being featured on multiple other tracks.
- Kylie’s next Disney role will be as Red, daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, in the Descendants spin-off Descendants: The Rise of Red.
- Kylie Cantrall’s next single will be released in October.
- Her debut album is slated for release in early 2024 through Artist Partner Group.
- Watch the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast react to “Texts Go Green” below.
- Gabby Duran and the Unsittables and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are now streaming on Disney+.
