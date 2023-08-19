Kylie Cantrall’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Costars React to Her New Single “Texts Go Green”

Kylie Cantrall’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series castmates react to her new single “Texts Go Green” in a brand-new video on the star’s YouTube channel.

Disney star Kylie Cantrall

In a brand-new video (embedded below), inspired by James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, Kylie drivers around her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costars as they listen and react to her new single, "Texts Go Green."

HSMTMTS stars featured in the video include Dara Renee (Kourtney Greene), Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos Rodriguez), Joe Serafini (Seb Matthew-Smith), Julia Lester (Ashlyn Caswell), Saylor Curda (Maddox), Matt Cornett (E.J. Caswell), Larry Saperstein (Big Red), Matthew Sato (Mack Alana), and Adrian Lyles (Jet).

Cantrall wrote "Texts Go Green" live on TikTok

Before she was the star of Disney Channel Gabby Duran and the Unsittables, Kylie Cantrall signed a record deal with Capital Records at age 10 and released the songs "Snake," "Feature from Quavo," and "Sleep Is for Suckas."

Through Disney Channel Voices, Kylie released several songs on Walt Disney Records, including "Feeling Some Kinda Way," "That's What I'm Talkin' Bout," "Sucker," and "No Reason," plus a cover of "Calling All the Monsters," made famous by China Anne McClain.

Kylie Cantrall also sang the theme song from Gabby Duran and the Unsittables, "I Do My Thing."

The Season 4 soundtrack of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series also includes Kylie Cantrall's solo version of the song "High School Musical" in addition to being featured on multiple other tracks.

Kylie's next Disney role will be as Red, daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, in the Descendants spin-off Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Kylie Cantrall's next single will be released in October.

Her debut album is slated for release in early 2024 through Artist Partner Group.

Watch the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast react to “Texts Go Green” below.

Gabby Duran and the Unsittables and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are now streaming on Disney+