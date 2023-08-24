New Disney Princess Anthem Drops During World Princess Week – “Like a Princess” by Ana Kohler

Keep the fun of World Princess Week going with the new single “Like a Princess” by Ana Kohler from Walt Disney Records.

What’s Happening:

“Like a Princess” Lyrics

I'm courageous like Pocahontas

Never afraid like Jasmine on her

carpet – I'm ahead, never stop it

Say what's up on my mind cause I want it

I'll serenade you like Ariel

And educate you, I'll do it like Belle

They call me beautiful, I'm in the spotlight

But pretty dresses aren't all that I am

Don’t need no prince-in-shining-armour-drama

Can't lock me up inside your tower

A Princess shows you how it's done

We never quit, we never run aahhh

We risk it all just like Mulan, aah

We stick together when we sing lalala sing lalala

We're on the top, yeah we're unstoppable today

We can stand up for ourselves in every way

(We) never run

Yeah all the princesses sing lalala sing lalala

Like Moana

Cross the ocean to fight

Call me Raya

Trust my power to shine

All my friends will be proud of who I'll be

Toge-ther we fight all of our enemies

Like Merida

Never missing a shot

Call me Tiana

On my way to the top

Don't need no one to tell me

How to live my life

Not gonna listen to your so-called advice

Don’t need no prince-in-shining-armour-drama

Can't lock me up inside your tower

A Princess shows you how it's done

We never quit, we never run aahhh

Like Cinderella we are strong , aah

We stick together when we sing lalala sing lalala

We're on the top, yeah we're unstoppable today

We can stand up for ourselves in every way

(We) Never run

Yeah all the princesses sing lalala sing lalala

We never quit, we never run

We never quit, we never run

All the princesses sing lalala sing lalala

We're on the top, yeah, we're unstoppable today

We can stand up for ourselves in every way

(We) Never run

Yeah, all the princesses sing lalala sing lalala