New Disney Princess Anthem Drops During World Princess Week – “Like a Princess” by Ana Kohler

Keep the fun of World Princess Week going with the new single “Like a Princess” by Ana Kohler from Walt Disney Records.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Records just released a new single from international recording artist Ana Kohler called “Like a Princess.”
- The song’s release comes during World Princess Week, with lyrics that reference all of the Disney Princesses (read the full song lyrics below).
- The single is now available from all major music providers in both English and German.
- Accompanying the song’s release is an animated lyric video, which incorporates icons from each character mentioned.
- Ana Kohler recently went to Disneyland Paris to help promote another new single, “Skip a Beat,” through Polydor Records.
“Like a Princess” Lyrics
I'm courageous like Pocahontas
Never afraid like Jasmine on her
carpet – I'm ahead, never stop it
Say what's up on my mind cause I want it
I'll serenade you like Ariel
And educate you, I'll do it like Belle
They call me beautiful, I'm in the spotlight
But pretty dresses aren't all that I am
Don’t need no prince-in-shining-armour-drama
Can't lock me up inside your tower
A Princess shows you how it's done
We never quit, we never run aahhh
We risk it all just like Mulan, aah
We stick together when we sing lalala sing lalala
We're on the top, yeah we're unstoppable today
We can stand up for ourselves in every way
(We) never run
Yeah all the princesses sing lalala sing lalala
Like Moana
Cross the ocean to fight
Call me Raya
Trust my power to shine
All my friends will be proud of who I'll be
Toge-ther we fight all of our enemies
Like Merida
Never missing a shot
Call me Tiana
On my way to the top
Don't need no one to tell me
How to live my life
Not gonna listen to your so-called advice
Don’t need no prince-in-shining-armour-drama
Can't lock me up inside your tower
A Princess shows you how it's done
We never quit, we never run aahhh
Like Cinderella we are strong , aah
We stick together when we sing lalala sing lalala
We're on the top, yeah we're unstoppable today
We can stand up for ourselves in every way
(We) Never run
Yeah all the princesses sing lalala sing lalala
We never quit, we never run
We never quit, we never run
All the princesses sing lalala sing lalala
We're on the top, yeah, we're unstoppable today
We can stand up for ourselves in every way
(We) Never run
Yeah, all the princesses sing lalala sing lalala