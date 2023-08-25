Photos: Knott’s Scary Farm 2023 Offers Spooktacular Food and Merchandise, 50th Anniversary Legacy Store

Last night I had the pleasure of attending Knott’s Berry Farm’s “Nightmares Revealed” event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Knott’s Scary Farm Halloween Haunt and announcing this year’s new mazes, scare zones, and shows. During the event, we also got a look at the new food and merchandise for Knott’s Scary Farm 2023, and were able to step inside the haunt’s highly anticipated new Legacy Store.

Arriving at the “Nightmares Revealed” event was exciting in and of itself, with hundreds upon hundreds of Southern California theme-park fans eagerly awaiting the announcements to come.

And while Laughing Place has already covered all the new announcements, you can now watch last night’s full “Nightmares Revealed” presentation on our YouTube channel.

Watch Knott's Scary Farm "Nightmares Revealed" 50th Anniversary Announcement Event at Knott's Berry Farm:

Okay, let’s get to what you came here for: photos of this year’s Knott’s Scary Farm food offerings, which include Cinema Slasher Funnel Cake, Halloween Cake Pops, Sweet Potato Pie, Witch’s Cupcakes, Zombie Skulls, Bloody Mary Cake, Finger and Toes Tater Tots, Spookghetti Pie, Mac and Cheese Pepperoni Pizza, Camel Stew, Ostrich Hoagies, and much more.

Next let’s move on to the Knott’s Scary Farm 2023 merchandise, which includes the fantastic new 50th Anniversary Tiki Mug, and Interactive Lantern, Spirit Jerseys, backpacks, hats, mugs, and plenty of other appealing items.

Then we waited a little over an hour to get into the Knott’s Scary Farm Legacy Store, which serves as both a museum and a gift shot. Sadly by the time we got in they were already sold out of the event’s 50th Anniversary history book, but we did manage to pick up a Lantern and Tiki Mug. Mostly it was cool to just look around this impressively themed store that is sure to please any haunt enthusiast.

When the event was over, we walked away with a very cool complimentary Knott’s Scary Farm 50th Anniversary print and a pin depicting the new character the Keeper as viewed through a cracked phone screen.

Knott’s Scary Farm takes place on select nights from September 21st through October 31st at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets to the event, be sure to visit the official Knott’s Scary Farm website.