2nd Annual Holiday Letter from Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent to Disney Fans

D23 Members have received their second annual holiday greeting from Disney CEO Bob Iger.

What’s Happening:

When Bob Iger returned to the role of Disney CEO last year, D23 Members were surprised to receive a holiday email The Walt Disney Company

In addition to thanking members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club for their support, his year’s letter also acknowledges the end of Disney100

The name of the club is a nod to the year Walt and Roy Disney co-founded The Disney Brothers Studio, which later became known as The Walt Disney Company – 1923.

All D23 Members should be receiving this email, including free membership tiers. If you’re not currently a member, visit D23.com

For convenience, we’ve included Bob Iger’s 2023 letter to D23 Members below.

Bob Iger’s 2023 Season’s Greetings Letter:

Dear (D23 Member Name),

We at Disney have so much to be grateful for this year, especially dedicated fans like you. As D23 Members, we know how deeply you care about what we create, and we’re so fortunate to have you with us on this journey. Your passion and enthusiasm are contagious, and you inspire us to continue raising the bar every day.

This year we were thrilled to have you join us in celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary. As this momentous year in our company’s history draws to a close, I can say with confidence that we have so much more to look forward to as we build on a century of creative excellence and continue to entertain, delight, and inspire fans like you.

On behalf of all of us at The Walt Disney Company, I want to wish you a wonderful holiday season and a very happy and prosperous New Year.

Sincerely,

Robert Iger