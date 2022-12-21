Disney CEO Bob Iger Sends Holiday Greetings To Disney Fans Everywhere

Chalk this one up to the new(?) leadership! Disney fans everywhere are getting a special holiday greeting from the returning CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans everywhere are finding an unexpected surprise in their inbox, with a special holiday greeting from current Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger.

The greeting, which appears to have gone out to members of D23: The official Disney fan club, gives a special thanks to Disney fans everywhere for their passion and enthusiasm for everything that the company creates.

In the letter, Iger also promises special fan oriented celebrations through D23, and builds excitement for the coming year as Disney enters into its 100th year.

Some are already quick to point out the positivity of this greeting, calling it a far cry from the company leadership that was recently removed from their position

Iger’s full message as sent to fans: Dear (D23 Member Name),



As we approach the end of 2022, I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude to the biggest Disney fans in the world – all of you.

Disney is fortunate to have the most devoted and enthusiastic fans, and I was reminded of this a few weeks ago when I visited Disneyland Resort and attended the Candlelight Processional. It was invigorating to be surrounded by so many guests who make what we do possible. We love your passion for our company and your enthusiasm for what we create, and we will continue to do our best to exceed your highest expectations.

As you know, next year Disney will mark its 100th anniversary. We are immeasurably grateful to the generations of fans all around the globe who have invited our stories and characters into their lives, and we look forward to celebrating the groundbreaking moments, the cherished memories, and the creative visionaries that made Disney the most beloved name in entertainment over the past century.

During the coming year, D23 will launch a slate of exciting events to mark this historic milestone. Looking at all the opportunities ahead, I can honestly say there has never been a better time to be a Disney fan. It is an extraordinary privilege to lead this remarkable company again, and I am so grateful for your continued passion for Disney. On behalf of all of us at The Walt Disney Company, I wish you a wonderful holiday season and a very happy and prosperous New Year.