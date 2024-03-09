Barbara Bouza, President of Walt Disney Imagineering, to Exit the Company for a New Role

Barbara Bouza, the President of Walt Disney Imagineering, will be moving on from her role with The Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

In a heartfelt post on her Instagram, Bouza talked about her time with Walt Disney Imagineering before revealing that she will be wrapping up her work as President of the division this month.

She notes that WDI will be in “excellent hands” with Bruce Vaughn, the Chief Creative Officer, who is “an exceptional creative leader.”

While we do not know exactly what she will be doing next, her new role will “create an even bigger impact for [the] world.”

Bouza joined the company in June 2020

In November 2021, she was named President of WDI, with Bruce Vaughn returning to the company

As President of WDI, she led the global creative, design and development teams behind Disney’s theme parks, attractions, resort hotels, cruise ships, and retail, dining and entertainment centers.

Barbara previously served as co-managing director, principal, of Gensler Los Angeles. In this collaborative leadership role, she brought strategic design management to highly innovative clients such as Netflix, Amgen, JPL/NASA, Debbie Allen, and City of Hope.