Blackwells Capital Details Interactions with Disney in Proxy Statement

After naming three nominees for election to the board of The Walt Disney Company earlier this month, Blackwells Capital has issued a proxy statement detailing its interaction with Disney.

Blackwells, a shareholder of The Walt Disney Company, has launched a campaign to preserve Bob Iger’s vision and demand that Trian and Nelson Peltz end their campaign.

The investor announced weeks ago that it has nominated three candidates for election to the board of directors of Disney at the Company’s 2024 annual meeting of shareholders: Jessica Schell Craig Hatkoff Leah Solivan

Earlier this week, Disney issued a proxy statement

Now, Blackwells has shared their interactions with Disney in proxy of their own.

November 2023:

On November 30, 2023, Blackwells issued a press release calling on the Trian Group to end its proxy campaign at the Company.

December 2023:

On December 7, 2023 , Blackwells sent a request for a copy of the Company’s Director and Officer Questionnaire by email to Jolene Negre, Associate General Counsel and Secretary of the Company, pursuant to the requirement of the Company’s Amended and Restated Bylaws. The request was also delivered by mail to the principal offices of the Company on December 8, 2023.

, the Company delivered a copy of the Questionnaire by email to representatives of Blackwells. In the same email, Ms. Negre inquired as to whether the Company should expect a nomination from Blackwells. On that same day, Blackwells responded in the affirmative, confirming its intent to nominate candidates for election to the Board. Between December 11, 2023 and January 2, 2024, Blackwells and the Company engaged numerous times by email and phone calls.

