Blackwells Capital Nominates Three People to Disney Board While Calling Out Peltz’s “Peacocking”

Blackwells Capital has nominated three individuals for election to the board of the Walt Disney Company as they launch a campaign to preserve Bob Iger’s vision, and demand that Trian and Nelson Peltz end their campaign.

What’s Happening:

From Blackwells:

Flip-flopping, self-interest and personal quarrels have no place in a Boardroom. Individuals seeking to gain representation on Disney’s Board must have skill sets that the Board needs as well as a demonstrable record of creating value for all stakeholders. Mr. Peltz and his coterie seem to fail that test, time and time again.

Trian and Mr. Peltz also appear to be grouping and jointly soliciting with Ancora Holdings Group, LLC – a firm Blackwells believes has a pattern of questionable business dealings, including a run-in with the SEC. Ancora is led by Fred DiSanto, who seems to have a personal agenda as well. Disney shareholders should be concerned by the possibility of such an association, which has led us to formally request that the Disney Board investigate Trian’s relationship with Ancora and other shareholders.

Blackwells’ highly qualified candidates have the necessary backgrounds and expertise to support Mr. Iger’s efforts constructively, and complement the Board. The Trian nominees, and the reductive nature of its campaign do not provide shareholders those benefits.”