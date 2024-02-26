Blackwells Mixes Up Star Trek and Star Wars in Shareholder Presentation

Earlier today, Blackwells Capital, a shareholder of The Walt Disney Company that is actively trying to gain more representation on the company’s Board, shared a new video and presentation outlining their vision for the future of technology at Disney. One part of their presentation was a little poorly researched, as it seems to confuse Star Wars and Star Trek…
- Blackwells Capital, LLC (“Blackwells”), a shareholder of The Walt Disney Company, today released an excerpt from its upcoming investor presentation that details Blackwells’ vision for the future of technology at Disney.
- In this presentation excerpt, available at TheFutureOfDisney.com, Blackwells offer a 5-point strategic plan to recapture lost ground and identify current technological shortcomings at Disney.
- On page 9 of Blackwells’ presentation, they speak about the “need” to use new technology across Disney’s many businesses, including Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, and Augmented Reality.
- For Virtual Reality, they list some examples, including:
- VR experiences that are content and character-based
- 3D Lightsaber spar with a Jedi on the holodeck
- Integrations with sandbox platforms
- HoloTile technology
- Note the second example – a “3D Lightsaber spar with a Jedi on the holodeck.” This statement seems to confuse two different properties, one of which has nothing to do with Disney: Star Trek.
- The Holodeck is a fictional device used in Star Trek, where "holograms" create a realistic 3D simulation of a real or imaginary setting.
- This technology is not featured in Star Wars, while of course, lightsabers are.
- While a small mistake that members of the general public could easily make, this doesn’t showcase that Blackwells Capital has a good grasp of the content of Disney’s stories.