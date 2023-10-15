Disney Launches Create 100 Auction Featuring Unique Items in Support of Make-A-Wish

In celebration of 100 years of Disney, audiences around the world can bid in the Create 100 auction and take home a piece of Disney storytelling.

What’s Happening:

The global auction features unique items, artworks and experiences donated from some of the most renowned visionaries and next generation talent within fashion, music, art and more.

These pieces and experiences are inspired by each creator's personal connection to stories and characters across Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

The auction will run across 18 countries from October 12th until October 30th, 2023, benefitting Make-A-Wish.

The incredible lineup of auction items includes:

Black is King catsuit, worn by Beyoncé

'CACTUS BUDDY!' GOOFY FAN CLUB sculpted artwork by CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET

'Un Niño En La Tierra Del Olvido' jacket by Carlos Vives and Gusi

Portrait of Kate Moss inspired by Disney's Tinker Bell by David Downton by Charlotte Tilbury

'The Sea Queen Shoe' by Christian Louboutin

Disney Mickey Mouse [Archival] Sweatshirt by Marc Jacobs

Portrait inspired by Mufasa from Disney's The Lion King by Meji Alabi and Mayowa Alabi

Life-size hariko papier-mâché YODA by NIGO

'The Pink PP Hulk' by Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino Creative Director

'NAMASTE MICKEY' by Sabyasachi Mukherjee

'The Boy and the Bird' wearable crystal sculpture by SCHIAPARELLI BY Daniel Roseberry

'Together Forever' painted oil guitar by Sebastian Yatra and Roberta Lobeira

Disney x TH Varsity Jacket by TOMMY HILFIGER

'For Art's Sake' archival inkjet print of a collage of Mickey Mouse by Vik Muniz

'Structural Sorcerer- a Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey sculpture' commissioned by Disney and designed by Virgil Abloh Securities' design firm, ALASKA ALASKA

And many more!

Additionally, Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios), Jennifer Lee (Walt Disney Animation Studios), Jon Landau (Lightstorm Entertainment) and Pete Docter (Pixar Animation Studios) have also donated items or experiences celebrating their respective studios, movies and stories.

To commemorate this initiative, Disney donated $1 million USD to Make-A-Wish globally to support the granting of life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

For more than 40 years, Disney and Make-A-Wish have granted wishes together for more than 150,000 children with critical illnesses worldwide and Disney is honored to be the world's top wish granter for Make-A-Wish.

The life-changing wishes include shopping sprees, studio visits, theme park and resort vacations, cruises, talent meet-and-greets, sports-themed experiences and more. Many Disney cast members are also wish-granting volunteers, parents of wish kids or wish alumni themselves.

To explore the auction lineup and place a bid, click here