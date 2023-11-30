Disney Declares Cash Dividend Of $0.30 Per Share

The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors today announced a cash dividend of $0.30 per share in respect of the second half of fiscal year 2023, payable January 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2023.
- This marks the first time the company has issued a dividend since it was suspended in 2020 amid the pandemic.
- The announcement, while previously promised, also comes amid a renewed proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz. In his previous push for a board seat, Peltz made the return of a dividend a key point of his pitch to shareholders.
- It also comes a day after Disney appointed James P. Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley, and Sir Jeremy Darroch, a veteran media executive and former Group Chief Executive of Sky, as new directors.
What they’re saying:
- Mark Parker, Chairman of the Board: “This has been a year of important progress for The Walt Disney Company, defined by a strategic restructuring and a renewed focus on long-term growth. As Disney moves forward with its key strategic objectives, we are pleased to declare a dividend for our shareholders while we continue to invest in the company’s future and prioritize meaningful value creation.”