Disney Declares Cash Dividend Of $0.30 Per Share

The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors today announced a cash dividend of $0.30 per share in respect of the second half of fiscal year 2023, payable January 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2023.

This marks the first time the company has issued a dividend since it was suspended in 2020 amid the pandemic.

The announcement, while previously promised, also comes amid a renewed proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz. In his previous push for a board seat, Peltz made the return of a dividend a key point of his pitch to shareholders.

It also comes a day after Disney appointed James P. Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley, and Sir Jeremy Darroch, a veteran media executive and former Group Chief Executive of Sky, as new directors

