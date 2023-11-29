Disney Makes Changes to Board of Directors

The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors has appointed James P. Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley, and Sir Jeremy Darroch, a veteran media executive and former Group Chief Executive of Sky, as new directors.

Darroch’s appointment is effective January 9, 2024, and Gorman’s is effective February 5, 2024.

The selection of Gorman, a deeply respected leader at one of the world’s preeminent global financial institutions, and Darroch, an accomplished chief executive and financial leader with significant experience in the international media and consumer products sectors, follows a lengthy and comprehensive search that began in April 2023.

Their appointments reflect Disney’s commitment to a strong board focused on the long-term performance of the company, strategic growth initiatives, the succession planning process, and increasing shareholder value.

Gorman and Darroch will be included in the company’s slate of director nominees in the proxy statement for Disney’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Disney board member Francis A. deSouza has decided not to stand for reelection at the annual meeting, as he pursues new opportunities in the technology sector that will require his full attention.

Disney’s directors bring significant expertise in implementing strategic priorities while growing shareholder value across a spectrum of varied businesses. Along with Mark G. Parker, Chairman of the Board, Executive Chairman of NIKE, Inc., and deSouza, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Illumina, Inc., Disney’s board includes: Mary T. Barra, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors Co. Safra A. Catz, Chief Executive Officer of Oracle Corp. Amy L. Chang, former senior executive at Cisco and Google and a current director of Procter & Gamble Carolyn N. Everson, former senior executive at Instacart, Meta and Microsoft and a current director of The Coca-Cola Co. and Under Armour Inc. Michael B.G. Froman, President of the Council on Foreign Relations and former Vice Chairman and President, Strategic Growth at Mastercard Inc. Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company Maria Elena Lagomasino, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of WE Family Offices and a former senior executive at JP Morgan Private Bank and Chase Manhattan Bank Calvin R. McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of lululemon athletica inc. Derica W. Rice, a former senior executive at CVS Health and Eli Lilly and a current director of The Carlyle Group Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., and Target Corp

The addition of Gorman and Darroch will temporarily increase Disney’s board to 13 members.

More on James P. Gorman:

James Gorman became Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley in January 2010 and Chairman in January 2012, and he will assume the role of Executive Chairman on January 1, 2024. He joined the firm in February 2006 and was named Co-President in December 2007.

Before joining Morgan Stanley, Gorman held executive positions at Merrill Lynch.

As CEO and Chairman of Morgan Stanley, Gorman has an established record driving strategic transformation of a global financial institution with a long-term sustainable business model.

Gorman has successfully executed innovative technological strategies leading the acquisition and integration of online trading platform E-Trade, and will provide key perspectives as Disney leverages technology to advance its strategy.

Through his roles at Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, and as former President of the Federal Advisory Council to the U.S. Federal Reserve Board, Gorman also brings deep finance management, investment and fiduciary expertise evaluating businesses.

Gorman earned a bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of Melbourne and an M.B.A. from Columbia University.

More on Sir Jeremy Darroch:

Sir Jeremy Darroch is the former Executive Chairman and Group Chief Executive of Sky. He joined Sky as Chief Financial Officer in 2004 and was promoted to Group Chief Executive in 2007, and served as Executive Chairman in 2021.

As Group Chief Executive of Sky, Darroch led the company’s tremendous growth and transformation from a linear satellite broadcaster into one of Europe’s largest multi-platform TV providers.

His experience will lend valuable insights to Disney’s board and management in navigating the strategic expansion of DTC offerings and changing media and entertainment landscapes, as well as perspectives on creative content investment and brand evolution.

As the former CFO of Sky, Darroch also has extensive expertise in finance, accounting and risk management.

He is a director and the pending Chairman of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. Darroch was knighted by King Charles III in June.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Hull.

What they’re saying: