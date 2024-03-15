Disney Digest 3/15/24 (Pete Distad’s New Streaming Gig, Countdown to the Shareholder Meeting, Wondercon, and More)

Are you enjoying March? Things become crazy once the calendar turns to April so expect a Disney news explosion soon. So, I am taking the quiet before the storm to clean and emotionally prepare for the shareholder meeting, DisneylandForward, and so much more…

Welcome Back Mr. Distad

Following a decade at Apple, the prodigal son has returned to the world of joint ventures as Pete Distad has been named the CEO of the to-be-dubbed joint venture between Disney, FOX, and Warner Brothers Discovery. Before Apple, Distad was part of the launch team of Hulu and was there from 2007 to 2013. This means he has experience working for a business where a variety of owners have different motives which will ultimately stymie any sort of strategic vision.

One piece of additional information about the upcoming joint venture was buried in the press release: the business will be based in Los Angeles, which is far removed from ESPN (Bristol, Connecticut) and Turner Sports (Atlanta, Georgia). They will be in the backyard of the Fox Sports which has been based in Los Angeles since its founding. Pete Distad will be assembling a team to lead distribution, marketing, and sales efforts of the joint venture. He better get to it, as the service is expected to launch this fall, presumably in time for the NFL season.

We still need pricing and additional details about the service — not the least of which is a name. What do you think it should be called? What about Spaghetti, cause it seems like these companies are throwing all sorts of things to the wall to figure out how to reach the audience without cable? Do you think this service will stick?

It will be interesting to see how this, and next year’s direct-to-consumer ESPN flagship service, play out over the coming years.

19 Days to Go

Another day, another filing from either Disney, The Blackwells, or Trian Group showcasing their latest communications regarding the proxy battle. Since March 1st, there have been 39 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. I feel like I am watching local television in a swing state as we are bombarded with messaging from various camps regarding how they believe shareholders should vote in the upcoming election.

In the world of politics, I often wonder why anyone would want the job. To me that is telling. With this situation, you can’t help but wonder why Peltz is trying to get board seats after selling Disney stock.

As far as I am concerned, there are no good reasons he would want to be on the Board of Disney. As a fan, who believes in Bob Iger despite his imperfections, I want everyone less focused on SEC filings, and engaged on making good movies, TV shows, and theme park attractions.

Hopefully this headache will be over soon, as we can look forward to what the next decade of Disney will actually look like. If there is one upside to all of this, it is great to hear Bill Rogers doing work for Disney as he is doing the voice over for some of their voting videos and ads.

Wondercon 2024

Wondercon is returning to Anaheim in under two weeks. We now have the schedule of panels. While there are not as many Disney panels as there were a few years ago, here are some highlights by day.

Friday, March 29:

3:00 p.m. Spotlight on Ashley Eckstein (Room 207)

Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, founder of Her Universe talks about Ahsoka Tano, Her Universe, mental health, being a HypeFriend, her new project, and everything else in between. The spotlight might even be turned on you. Join in on this casual, fun, educational, and inspiring conversation.

6:30 p.m. The Spectacular World of The Spiderwick Chronicles (North 200A)

Based on the bestselling novels, the upcoming Roku Original series The Spiderwick Chronicles follows the coming-of-age story of the Grace Family as they move from New York to Michigan and into their family’s ancestral home. Upon arrival, the family not only uncovers mysteries hidden inside their great-grandfather’s Spiderwick Estate but also discovers a secret, fantastical world around them. Join the upcoming series' cast (Christian Slater, Joy Bryant, Noah Cottrell, Lyon Daniels, Mychala Lee, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Alyvia Alyn Lind) and original series authors (Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black) for a conversation on their experience bringing this unforgettable adventure to life on screen.

8:00 p.m. The Future of Doctor Who (Room 300A)

Now in its 61st year, but reinvigorated with a new home on Disney+, the sci-fi show Doctor Who is more popular than ever. Learn what is ahead in your favorite series and share your opinions with the informed and entertaining panel of experts as this popular interactive panel returns. Featuring Patricia Miller (River Alexandra Song), Julie O’Malley, Cody Shoberg, and Kristi Schoeman, along with moderator Sandro Monetti (CNN).

Saturday, March 30:

3:00 p.m. Hasbro Toy Panel: Action Brands (Room 300E)

Hasbro hosts an action-packed toy panel with brand marketing team members revealing exciting new products, giving fans a first look across its iconic action brands. The panel will include select product reveals from Ghostbusters entertainment, celebrate the 40th anniversary of Transformers with new Studio Series figures, and announce new Cobra team members joining the G.I. JOE Classified Series line. In addition, the panel will bring updates on the Hasbro lines inspired by Star Wars, including The Black Series and The Vintage Collection, and Marvel, including exciting news about the Marvel Legends product line.

Sunday, March 31:

11:15 .a.m: 30 Years of Gargoyles: A Celebration for the Fans (North 200A)

Gargoyles, an animated series that mixed mythology, complex themes, and Shakespearean storylines, instantly attracted viewers of all ages in its first season. Though betrayed by the very ones they have sworn to protect, Goliath, his family, and Eliza taught impressionable minds about trust and understanding the other side. A cartoon that stood out from its peers at the time, it spawned comics, video games, and a newly announced live-action reboot. Cast, crew, writers, and others will discuss how Gargoyles has inspired fan conventions and why it’s been consistently named one of the best animated series for three decades.

Quick Hits:

6 Things To Watch This Weekend:

It is Selection Sunday, which can mean just one thing… the return of Mouse Madness

On the latest American Idol, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie share where their own dreams began with trips to their hometown.

judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie share where their own dreams began with trips to their hometown. Who doesn’t love AFV? This week you will see an elephant surprise safari tourists, a possum raiding a pie, and malfunctioning toys getting a musical tribute.

On a new-to-Disney Channel episode of Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, Lunella teams up with the amazing super hero Turbo and realizes the true cost of keeping up a secret identity.

Lunella teams up with the amazing super hero Turbo and realizes the true cost of keeping up a secret identity. Nat Geo Wild’s Critter Fixers Country Vets help 15 small-town celebrity chihuahuas, pay it forward by helping an EMT’s injured dog and try to keep a pet dove flying.

help 15 small-town celebrity chihuahuas, pay it forward by helping an EMT’s injured dog and try to keep a pet dove flying. Hulu will be livestreaming coverage of Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

This is the one weekend I am home so I better get back to cleaning. I will be back Monday night!