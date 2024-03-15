Patrick Warburton Surprises Guests in Chief Flight Attendant Costume at Soarin’ Over California

The Chief Flight Attendant of Soarin’ himself, Patrick Warburton, recently stopped by Soarin’ Over California at Disney California Adventure in costume to surprise guests waiting to board.

What’s Happening:

Select guests at Disney California Adventure received a surprise welcome from their very own Chief Flight Attendant, Patrick Warburton, in celebration of the limited time return of Soarin’ Over California during the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

For more than twenty years, Patrick has welcomed guests to Soarin’ attractions at Disney California Adventure and at EPCOT Walt Disney World

But this time, he decided to conduct his final safety check in person before surprised guests flew through picturesque locations in California, including Yosemite National Park, Napa Valley, Lake Tahoe, Palm Springs, San Diego harbor, Malibu at dusk and the energetic lights of downtown Los Angeles, before returning for a triumphant flight over Disneyland

As has now become tradition, the beloved California centric version of the attraction has returned as a part of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

The culinary festival runs from March 1st through April 22nd, 2024. Check out more of our coverage from the Food & Wine Festival here

What They’re Saying:

"Getting to surprise guests today was super fun, and it's great to see the impact that this safety intro has made for the past 23 years and how people still love it. It was such a blast getting to be the Chief Flight Attendant for Soarin' Over California once again!"