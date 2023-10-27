Disney Elevates Rita Ferro to President of Global Advertising

The Walt Disney Company has elevated Rita Ferro to president of global advertising, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In her new role, Ferro will have direct oversight of the company’s global advertising footprint.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that this expanded role comes as Disney is set to launch advertising tiers of Disney+

Ferro explained that her team in Europe has been working with partners to prepare for the launch and that the team is focused on “how we help customers come in and how they use the product and you want to manage it, so that you can make sure that you deliver campaigns for clients in a timely process, and in the scope of time that they would like that those campaigns to be delivered.”

Disney+ launched their ad-supported tier of Disney+ less than a year ago and Ferro explained that consumer interest has picked up since.

According to Ferro, more than half of new Disney+ subscribers are choosing the ad tier, with engagement increasing by 25% since March.

Disney also raised the price of the ad-free tier in August

That move also cam with the announcement of the expansion of the ad-supported tier to other markets.

Disney has also added biddable programmatic inventory and expanded its targeting capabilities to include demographics like age and gender.

Ferro explained how these additions benefit the consumer, saying “it gives them choice and control in the way they choose to buy, whether it’s direct through programmatic guarantees or now through biddable channels.”

Disney+ will also be adding 15- and 90-second ads to the platform.