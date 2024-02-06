Disney Fights to Keep Trade Secrets Private

According to Fortune, Disney is wanting to keep private any proprietary information or trade secrets that may come out if the State Court battles the Governors’ appointees over who has control over the district at Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

Disney is wanting to keep any proprietary information or trade secrets private during the state court fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis and his appointees over who can have control over the governing district at Walt Disney World.

On Friday the Walt Disney Company asked the state court judge for a “protective order allowing it to designate documents and depositions as confidential and requiring parties handling them to sign a nondisclosure agreement."

The request that Disney made for the litigation would most likely involve revealing "trade secrets, as well as technical, financial and personal information, which could result in significant harm if they are made public."

Disney has had control of the district for over 50 years until last year when legislation passed and signed by DeSantis that control was transferred to DeSantis' appointees.