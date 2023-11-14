Disney Releases New Study on the Company’s Economic Impact in Florida

This morning, The Walt Disney Company released a study conducted by Oxford Economics highlighting Disney’s economic impact on the state of Florida.

About the Report:

According to Oxford Economics' report, Disney’s statewide economic impact on Florida totalled $40.3 billion in fiscal 2022.

in fiscal 2022. Additionally, it’s estimated that the company has directly or indirectly created 263,000 jobs in the state during that time. That amounts to 1 out of every 32 jobs in Florida.

This figure includes the 82,000 workers that Disney employs across the state.

Moreover, in Central Florida, Disney “directly supports” 12% of all jobs. And, for every on-site job at Disney, the report estimates that an additional 1.7 jobs are supported across Florida.

The study goes on to suggest that, without Disney’s impact, unemployment in the Sunshine State would rise from the current 3% to 5.4%. That would be the second highest in the nation rather than Florida’s ranking as the 21st lowest for unemployment.

In terms of tax revenue, the company, its visitors, its employees, and third-party businesses generate a reported $6.6 billion, which includes $3.1 billion in state and local taxes annually.

Elsewhere, according to Disney, it contracts 2,500 Floridian small businesses to supply products and services to Walt Disney World. Nationwide, Disney contracts more than 8,500 small businesses.

That fact is something Disney also highlighted in a new ad:

As Disney notes, the Oxford Economics study used figures from fiscal year 2022, which is before the Reedy Creek Improvement District transitioned into the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District following the appointment of a new board by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The release of the report also comes as Disney is planning to invest an estimated $60 billion

