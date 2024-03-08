Disney Legend Carl Bongirno Passes Away at Age 86

Disney Legend and financial leader Carl Bongirno has passed away at the age of 86.

As a financial leader throughout Disney Parks history, Bongirno was at the forefront of a truly unprecedented decade of The Walt Disney Company’s growth, from EPCOT

Born in Pueblo, Colorado, in 1937, Bongirno held multiple degrees in business and accounting, and joined The Walt Disney Company as a chief accountant and controller for what was then the Disney-owned Celebrity Sports Center in Denver in 1963.

Later, his first step into the worlds of Disney Parks was a four-year stint as a treasurer for WED Enterprises.

While serving as director of the Finance Division, Bongirno was part of the highly secretive “Project X,” which would become the Walt Disney World “We bought 30,000 acres without anyone knowing,” Bongirno told his hometown newspaper, The Pueblo Chieftain. “Our people went there under assumed names and would take indirect flights.”

Of course, Walt Disney World would open to the public in 1971—and just a year later, Bongirno became vice president of finance and treasurer of the resort. He was not only responsible for all financial matters, but he also had overall responsibility for all service activities, including wardrobe, warehousing, transportation, laundry, and even the Disney telephone company.

Due to health reasons, Bongirno stepped back from business activities in September 1987, instead serving as a special adviser to Walt Disney Imagineering—assisting with the development of special projects until his retirement in late June 1989.

Bongirno and his family then returned to Pueblo, though he still frequented the Disney Parks, citing Disney’s Animal Kingdom

As a result of his decades of important service to The Walt Disney Company, Bongirno was named a Disney Legend in 2007.